Petros Pharmaceuticals to Participate in NobleCon17

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website www.petrospharma.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek ( www.channelchek.com ) next month.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petros Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PTPI) today announces that its president and chief commercial officer Fady Boctor will present at NobleCon17 - Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET in Track 2.

The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation or restrictions to attend. Interested investors should visit www.noblecon17.com for more information.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a world-leading specialized men's health company by identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men's health issues including, but not limited to erectile dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, Peyronie's disease, hormone health and substance use disorders.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed and registered broker-dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade+. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com, an investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals and is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, industry sector reports, advanced market data and balanced news.

CONTACTS:

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

917-885-7378

pr@coreir.com