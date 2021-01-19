LifeVantage to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on February 2, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) announced today that it will release financial results for its second quarter ended December 31, 2020, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call for investors at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.



Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 705-6003 from the U.S. or international callers can dial (201) 493-6725. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Tuesday, February 9, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. and entering confirmation code 13714685, or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13714685.