 

LifeVantage to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on February 2, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) announced today that it will release financial results for its second quarter ended December 31, 2020, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call for investors at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 705-6003 from the U.S. or international callers can dial (201) 493-6725. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Tuesday, February 9, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. and entering confirmation code 13714685, or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13714685.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at https://lifevantage.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations or directly at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142898. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) is a pioneer in Nutrigenomics - a new science dedicated to biohacking the human aging code. The Company engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin and hair care products, including its Protandim product line, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio dietary supplements, the TrueScience line of Nrf2 infused skin care and hair care products, Petandim for Dogs, Axio smart energy drink mixes, and the PhysIQ weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Scott Van Winkle
Managing Director, ICR
(617) 956-6736
scott.vanwinkle@icrinc.com 


