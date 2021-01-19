 

International Money Express, Inc. Reports Record Remittances for the Fourth Quarter of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 14:00  |  38   |   |   

MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), (Intermex) (the Company) a leading money remittance services company, today announced that it set an all-time high for remittances in the fourth quarter of 2020, initiating 9.0 million transfers, up 18.0% over the fourth quarter of 2019 and exceeding the prior record quarter of 8.7 million remittances set in the third quarter of 2020. Intermex’s core markets, Mexico and Guatemala, grew at a very strong 17.0% while emerging growth markets increased 21.2%. These were led by the Dominican Republic Ecuador, Colombia, Nicaragua, and Brazil among others, which increased at almost twice the overall rate. Additionally, contributing to the record growth was the digital platform which increased 111% over the fourth quarter of 2019.

“Delivering this record quarterly performance is a clear example of how the International Money Express brand continues to gain share in the marketplace. Our laser-focused, high-quality agent network, coupled with our proven track record of delivering high reliability and excellent service quality continues to prevail at retail. Generating this type of performance is even more impressive when you consider many areas of the country are experiencing continued and prolonged pandemic related disruptions and restrictions,” said Chairman, CEO, and President, Bob Lisy. “This record remittance growth is also a validation of our unique blended strategy to focus on traditional agent channels, while simultaneously making efficient investments in new revenue streams, such as our digital app-based solutions to satisfy our customer needs as they may evolve and change,” Lisy added.

About International Money Express, Inc.
At International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money from the United States and Canada to 17 countries in Latin America, including Mexico and Guatemala, seven countries in Africa, and two countries in Asia. We offer the movement of money for our sending customers through our network of agent retailers in the US and Canada, our company-operated stores, and on-line through our app, and our website intermexonline.com. We execute and pay these transactions through thousands of retail and bank locations in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. The Company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Investor Relations:
Mike Gallentine
Vice President of Investor Relations
tel: 305-671-8005
mgallentine@intermexusa.com




