 

Predictive Oncology Announces $2.2 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) (“Predictive Oncology” or “the Company”), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of approximately 2,200,000 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $1.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $2.2 million in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Predictive Oncology has also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of approximately 1,100,000 shares of common stock. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 21, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The warrants have an exercise price equal to $1.00 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire five and one-half years from the issuance date.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital purposes.

The shares of common stock described above are being offered and sold by the Company in a registered direct offering pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-234073), including a base prospectus previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 3, 2019 and became effective on December 19, 2019. The offering of the shares of common stock will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and base prospectus relating to the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at 646-975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

