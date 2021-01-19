 

ITW to Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 14:00  |  44   |   |   

GLENVIEW, Ill. and WALLINGFORD, Conn., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW), a global multi-industrial manufacturing leader, and Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH), a leading global provider of high-technology interconnect, antenna and sensor solutions, today announced that they have entered into an agreement under which ITW will acquire MTS Systems Corporation’s (Nasdaq: MTSC) Test & Simulation business, following the closing of Amphenol’s acquisition of MTS.

“MTS’s Test & Simulation business is highly complementary to our existing Test & Measurement and Electronics business and positions us in new and attractive industry verticals,” said E. Scott Santi, ITW’s Chairman and CEO. “This acquisition continues our strategy of driving solid growth and best-in-class returns in businesses where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. We look forward to welcoming the MTS Test & Simulation team to ITW.”

R. Adam Norwitt, Amphenol’s President and CEO, said, “After reviewing the MTS Test & Simulation business and evaluating a range of options to ensure its future success while maximizing value for Amphenol shareholders, we determined that selling it to ITW, with ITW’s complementary capabilities and strategic focus, is the best outcome for all parties. We look forward to completing the acquisition of MTS in the coming months, welcoming the talented MTS Sensors team to the Amphenol organization, and completing the sale of MTS’s Test & Simulation business to ITW.”

Amphenol’s acquisition of MTS is expected to close by the middle of 2021, subject to certain regulatory approvals, approval from MTS’s shareholders and other customary closing conditions. ITW’s acquisition of the MTS Test & Simulation business from Amphenol is expected to close following the closing of Amphenol’s MTS acquisition, subject to certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Financial Advisors
Centerview Partners LLC is serving as Amphenol’s financial advisor for the transaction. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as ITW’s financial advisor for the transaction.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.1 billion in 2019. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

Seite 1 von 3
Illinois Tool Works Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ITW to Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol GLENVIEW, Ill. and WALLINGFORD, Conn., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW), a global multi-industrial manufacturing leader, and Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH), a leading global provider of high-technology …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
ITW Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Webcast