Applied Molecular Transport Appoints Douglas Rich as Chief Technical Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has appointed Douglas Rich as Chief Technical Officer. In his new role, Douglas will assume leadership responsibilities for all process development, manufacturing, CMC and formulation activities, including quality and supply chain responsibilities. He will become a member of the AMT Executive Team, reporting to chief executive officer and co-founder of AMT, Tahir Mahmood, Ph.D.



“We continue to recognize the criticality of furthering our internal GMP manufacturing and formulation development for the company’s long-term success,” stated Tahir Mahmood, Ph.D. “Doug’s significant experience in technical operations and quality, and track record of building and leading high caliber teams, will serve as foundational components of our growth strategy. Last month, we initiated our second and third Phase 2 trials for oral AMT-101, FILLMORE for patients with pouchitis and CASTRO with oral AMT-101 in combination with approved anti-TNFα therapy for patients with rheumatoid arthritis. With continued progress in the clinic and across the business, I look forward to Doug’s important contributions as we advance our promising pipeline of novel, oral biologic medicines.”

With more than 26 years of experience in the biopharma industry, Mr. Rich brings deep operations and quality experience across the entire product lifecycle. He has served in leadership roles responsible for the development and commercialization of both biopharmaceuticals and small molecules. Mr. Rich most recently served as Senior Vice President, Operations at UNITY Biotechnology where he led Technical Operations, Quality, Supply Chain, and Portfolio/Project/Alliance Management. Prior to UNITY, he was Senior Vice President, Operations at Kythera Biopharmaceuticals, acquired by Allergan plc. Prior to Kythera, he was Vice President, Quality at Boehringer-Ingelheim where he worked in both the Biopharmaceutical and Prescription Medicine Business Units. Earlier in his career, Mr. Rich also spent over 18 years at Amgen, in various roles within Operations including Global Operations Strategy, Manufacturing, Quality Control, and Site Quality Head.