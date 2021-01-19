G2 Goldfields Announces Commencement of OTCQX Trading

The OTCQX Best Market provides value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade GUYGF. The OTCQX Best Market is OTC Markets Group's premier market for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. (" G2 " or the " Company ") ( GTWO.V ) ( OTCQX: GUYGF ) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol GUYGF. The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 10,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. G2’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GTWO.

B. Riley Securities acted as the Company's OTCQX sponsor. B. Riley Securities, Inc. is a full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc., based in Los Angeles with offices across the United States, providing corporate finance, research, sales and trading services.

Dan Noone, CEO of G2 stated, "We are pleased to have qualified to trade on the OTCQX Market which we anticipate will provide G2 with wider visibility to the investment community to broaden our shareholder base and strengthen shareholder value."

About G2 Goldfields Inc.

G2 Goldfields Inc. is focused on the discovery of large gold deposits in the Guiana Shield. The Company owns a 100% interest in two past gold producing mines, as well as a regional portfolio of highly prospective projects.

For further information please contact:

Dan Noone

CEO

+1.416.628.5904

Email: d.noone@g2goldfields.com

