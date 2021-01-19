electroCore, Inc. Announces the Establishment of a Unique Level II HCPCS Code for “Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulator”

“The establishment of a unique HCPSC code for non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation is a major step forward in obtaining additional coverage within the medical benefit pathway with the goal of providing patients with easier access to our therapy,” said Dan Goldberger, CEO of electroCore, Inc.

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) published its most recent Level II Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (“HCPCS”) decisions on January 15, 2021, establishing a unique code K1020 “Non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator.” The coding decision covers the Company’s gammaCore Sapphire D and is in response to the application submitted by the Company during CMS’ second biannual 2020 Coding Cycle for non-drug and non-biological items and services, which application focused on the clinical and economic advantages of gammaCore therapy. All final coding decisions for the second biannual 2020 Coding Cycle for non-drug and non-biological items and services will go into effect on April 1, 2021.

“We are pleased with the decision by CMS to recommend a unique HCPCS code for non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation and appreciate the efforts by CMS and our team during the process to achieve this milestone,” said Joshua Lev, VP of Business Development, Strategy, and FP&A. “The unique code is further validation of our differentiated technology of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation and how our therapy can help patients suffering from different forms of primary headache.”

The CMS decision can be viewed at: https://www.cms.gov/files/document/2020-hcpcs-application-summary-bi-annual-2-2020-durable-medical-equipment-dme-and-accessories.pdf

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

About gammaCore

gammaCore (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck as an adjunctive therapy to treat migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. Designed as a portable, easy-to-use technology, gammaCore can be self-administered by patients, as needed, without the potential side effects associated with commonly prescribed drugs. When placed on a patient’s neck over the vagus nerve, gammaCore stimulates the nerve’s afferent fibers, which may lead to a reduction of pain in patients.