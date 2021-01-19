 

Sysco to Release Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on February 2

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results at 10 a.m. (Eastern) on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

All interested parties are invited to listen online at investors.sysco.com. A replay of the webcast will be available online at investors.sysco.com shortly after the live webcast is completed. Prior to the conference call and webcast, the company will also issue a news release and post a slide presentation online at investors.sysco.com.

For purposes of public disclosure, including this and future similar events, Sysco uses the investor relations portion of its website as the primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

About Sysco
Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 57,000 associates, the company operates 326 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 625,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2020 that ended June 27, 2020, the company generated sales of more than $52 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2020report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information. 

For more information contact:
 
Shannon Mutschler
Media Contact
mutschler.shannon@corp.sysco.com
T 281-584-4059 		  Rachel Lee
Investor Contact
lee.rachel@corp.sysco.com
T 281-436-7815

