Silo Pharma to Participate in Virtual Conference on Investing in Psychedelics

NEW JERSEY , Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: SILO), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders, today announced that Founder and CEO Eric Weisblum will participate in the “Investing in Psychedelics Series: Building Value Through IP” virtual conference hosted by The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), CFN Media Group (OTCQB: CNFN) and Zuber Lawler on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. The live panel discussion is scheduled to begin at 1 PM EST. and will be followed by a Q&A session.

For more information and to register for this free conference, please visit the conference website at https://promo.cfnmedia.com or contact brett@haydenir.com