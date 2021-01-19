 

Grace to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results on February 9, 2021

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results at 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. A company-hosted conference call and webcast will follow at 9:00 a.m. ET that day.

During the call, Hudson La Force, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Dockman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results. A question and answer session with analysts will follow the prepared remarks.

Access to the live webcast and the accompanying slides will be available through the Investor section of the company’s website, http://investor.grace.com. You also may listen by dialing +1 844.583.4545 (U.S.) or +1 825.312.2263 (international). The participant passcode is 2378256. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least 10 minutes early in order to register.

An audio replay will be available for one week after 1:00 p.m. ET on February 9. The replay will be accessible by dialing +1 800.585.8367 (U.S.) or +1 416.621.4642 (International) and entering the participant passcode 2378256.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global specialty chemical company. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 4,000 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

This announcement contains, and the released results will contain, forward-looking statements, that is, information related to future, not past, events. Such statements generally include the words “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “targets,” “will,” “expects,” “suggests,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “continues,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding future: financial positions; results of operations; cash flows; financing plans; business strategy; operating plans; capital and other expenditures; impact of COVID-19 on Grace’s business; competitive positions; growth opportunities for existing products; benefits from new technology; benefits from cost reduction initiatives; succession planning; and markets for securities. For these statements, Grace claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Grace is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from its projections or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: risks related to foreign operations, especially in areas of active conflicts and in emerging regions; the costs and availability of raw materials, energy and transportation; the effectiveness of Grace’s research and development and growth investments; acquisitions and divestitures of assets and businesses; developments affecting Grace’s outstanding indebtedness; developments affecting Grace’s pension obligations; legacy matters (including product, environmental, and other legacy liabilities) relating to past activities of Grace; its legal and environmental proceedings; environmental compliance costs (including existing and potential laws and regulations pertaining to climate change); the inability to establish or maintain certain business relationships; the inability to hire or retain key personnel; natural disasters such as storms and floods; fires and force majeure events; the economics of our customers’ industries, including the petroleum refining, petrochemicals, and plastics industries, and shifting consumer preferences; public health and safety concerns, including pandemics and quarantines; changes in tax laws and regulations; international trade disputes, tariffs, and sanctions; the potential effects of cyberattacks; and those additional factors set forth in Grace’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are readily available on the internet at www.sec.gov. Grace’s reported results should not be considered as an indication of its future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Grace’s projections and other forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates those projections and statements are made. Grace undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to the projections and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement or the released results, or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this announcement.

