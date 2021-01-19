 

HP Powers Digital Classroom Experiences with New Chromebooks

Empowering teachers, students, and parents with meaningful PC innovations for blended learning environments

News Highlights:

  • The HP Chromebook 14 G7 is perfect for teachers who need a powerful device with a large screen to tackle daily lesson plans.
  • The 360-degree hinge and the optional USI Garage Pen on the HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 EE allow students to learn in interactive and personalized ways.
  • To ensure cleanliness in the classroom, the chassis, keyboard, and display of the new HP Chromebooks can be sanitized with commonly used household wipes.1

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. announced five new Chromebooks to help teachers and students stay connected, productive, focused, and secure whether at home, in the classroom, or a blend of both.

The PC has never been more essential in education. There has been a 46% increase in device shipments for teachers and students over the past year2 and 66% of teachers expect blended learning to continue after the pandemic.3 With nearly 70% of teachers and students feeling less connected to each other during the pandemic,4 HP’s technology solutions foster collaboration and community during this time of unprecedented change, ensuring teachers can find new ways to connect with students, and students can be seen and heard regardless of their location.

“HP is committed to enabling better learning outcomes for 100 million people by 2025. With education no longer confined to the four walls of the classroom, HP is creating technology that helps teachers, students, as well as parents, thrive in blended learning environments,” said Bill Avey, General Manager and Global Head of Education, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “HP’s innovative Chromebook lineup gives educators and students access to flexible, engaging, and personalized devices that are critical to ensuring a quality education.”

Teaching From Anywhere

The HP Chromebook 14 G7, powered with the latest Intel processors, is an essential device that helps teachers create and deliver classroom materials in today’s blended learning environment. The 14-inch diagonal screen, ultra-wide HD webcam, and dual microphones, make virtual classrooms feel like the real thing. Multiple HDMI and USB-C ports make it easy to add displays and accessories for even more space to watch students and the syllabus. Additionally, teachers can work confidently, protected by Chrome OS multilayered security, while IT teams can easily deploy and manage users and devices with Chrome Education Upgrade.5

