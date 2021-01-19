 

FinTech Innovators Bring Expertise to Revolutionize EdTech and Rethink Learning / N26 former CTO Christian Rebernik & startup innovator Dr. Thomas Funke join forces to build Tomorrow's Education

Frankfurt am Main (ots) - "Education needs to be learning-centered, with a focus
on creating leaders who are civic-minded, technologically savvy, and have an
entrepreneurial mindset."

- Dr. Thomas Funke, Co-Founder of the new startup Tomorrow's Education

Today, Christian Rebernik, serial entrepreneur and former N26 CTO, and Dr.
Thomas Funke, education innovator and TechQuartier Co-Founder, announced the
launch of a new startup, Tomorrow's Education. This new startup is backed by
multiple international investors from the US, UK and Europe.

The venture, a German/Austrian startup, will also unite Berlin and Frankfurt
innovation ecosystems as they grow together to form a globally accessible
platform for higher learning. The startup will open a learning hub at
TechQuartier in Frankfurt.

Tomorrow's Education is a groundbreaking, completely virtual platform that was
created to offer a solution for a broken higher-education system. The COVID-19
pandemic acted as a catalyst and a magnifying glass to help better understand
the possibilities of remote learning designed without boundaries in geography or
imagination.

Tomorrow's Education is launching its first program in partnership with the WU
Executive Academy of the Vienna University of Economics and Business (WU
Vienna). The program will be accredited by the WU leading to a professional
master's degree in Sustainability, Entrepreneurship and Technology (SET).

The 12-month program encompasses a module-driven learning approach. The central
focus will be on Technology Entrepreneurship as well as creating a
mission-driven approach to tackling the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.
Specific subject areas include Sustainability Foundations, Business and Society,
Responsible Leadership and Company Building, Machine Learning and AI Ethics.
Along with the challenge-based curriculum, students learn from world-leading
mentors who are best in class practitioners in their field.

The planned launch is spring 2021 and prospective students can register their
interest in the program at http://www.tomorrows.education/ .

Tomorrow's Education will be part of TechQuartier's community, which numbers
more than 350 startups. In addition, Dr. Sebastian Schäfer, educator and
Co-Founder of TechQuartier, and Prof. Dr. Andreas Hackethal, academic director
of the Goethe University startup center and TechQuartier founding member, are
both investors and support Tomorrow's Education as advisors.

"I've learned an incredible lot during the past 4.5 years building TechQuartier.
Being surrounded on a daily basis by this community of entrepreneurs and
innovators has pushed me to start a venture again," said Dr. Funke.
