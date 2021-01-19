FinTech Innovators Bring Expertise to Revolutionize EdTech and Rethink Learning / N26 former CTO Christian Rebernik & startup innovator Dr. Thomas Funke join forces to build Tomorrow's Education

Frankfurt am Main (ots) - "Education needs to be learning-centered, with a focus

on creating leaders who are civic-minded, technologically savvy, and have an

entrepreneurial mindset."



- Dr. Thomas Funke, Co-Founder of the new startup Tomorrow's Education





Today, Christian Rebernik, serial entrepreneur and former N26 CTO, and Dr.Thomas Funke, education innovator and TechQuartier Co-Founder, announced thelaunch of a new startup, Tomorrow's Education. This new startup is backed bymultiple international investors from the US, UK and Europe.The venture, a German/Austrian startup, will also unite Berlin and Frankfurtinnovation ecosystems as they grow together to form a globally accessibleplatform for higher learning. The startup will open a learning hub atTechQuartier in Frankfurt.Tomorrow's Education is a groundbreaking, completely virtual platform that wascreated to offer a solution for a broken higher-education system. The COVID-19pandemic acted as a catalyst and a magnifying glass to help better understandthe possibilities of remote learning designed without boundaries in geography orimagination.Tomorrow's Education is launching its first program in partnership with the WUExecutive Academy of the Vienna University of Economics and Business (WUVienna). The program will be accredited by the WU leading to a professionalmaster's degree in Sustainability, Entrepreneurship and Technology (SET).The 12-month program encompasses a module-driven learning approach. The centralfocus will be on Technology Entrepreneurship as well as creating amission-driven approach to tackling the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.Specific subject areas include Sustainability Foundations, Business and Society,Responsible Leadership and Company Building, Machine Learning and AI Ethics.Along with the challenge-based curriculum, students learn from world-leadingmentors who are best in class practitioners in their field.The planned launch is spring 2021 and prospective students can register theirinterest in the program at http://www.tomorrows.education/ .Tomorrow's Education will be part of TechQuartier's community, which numbersmore than 350 startups. In addition, Dr. Sebastian Schäfer, educator andCo-Founder of TechQuartier, and Prof. Dr. Andreas Hackethal, academic directorof the Goethe University startup center and TechQuartier founding member, areboth investors and support Tomorrow's Education as advisors."I've learned an incredible lot during the past 4.5 years building TechQuartier.Being surrounded on a daily basis by this community of entrepreneurs andinnovators has pushed me to start a venture again," said Dr. Funke.