 

CURE Pharmaceutical to Present at 2021 NobleCon17 on Tuesday, January 19 at 3pm EST/12pm PST

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTC: CURR), a technology-focused, vertically integrated drug delivery and product development company in the pharmaceutical and health & wellness space, announced today that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer Rob Davidson will be presenting virtually at NobleCon17, Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Institutional Investor Conference, on Tuesday, January 19, at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Davidson will discuss how CURE continues to develop its position as a global health and wellness leader through its recent acquisition of Sera Labs. He will also provide an update on CURE’s recently approved Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CUREfilm Blue intended to treat erectile dysfunction (ED) using the Company’s proprietary oral thin-film technology. Lastly, he will highlight the Company’s 2021 fiscal strategy and the types of Company announcements supporters and investors can expect in the near future.

“CURE is heading into this fiscal year incredibly well positioned with extensive distribution, direct-to-consumer and marketing channels,” said Davidson. “We have spent years developing our proprietary delivery mechanisms and pharmaceutical products. Meanwhile, Sera Labs has launched a number of exciting new consumer products since we joined forces and we look forward to growing this product portfolio with additional products that combine CURE’s compelling delivery technology and Sera Labs’ consumer products innovation. I look forward to discussing this progress and sharing additional insight into these milestones with conference attendees.”

Those who wish to attend the conference can register at www.noblecon17.com with no cost to attend.

For those who cannot attend the live presentation, a video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on CURE’s website here and through the Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website here. Additionally, the webcast and presentation will be archived on the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade+. In 2018, Noble launched www.channelchek.com – an investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries.

