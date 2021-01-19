The ODP Corporation Outlines Path Forward for Value Creation in Letter to Sycamore Partners, Owner of Staples

The ODP Corporation (“ODP,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform and retail locations, today sent the following letter to Stefan Kaluzny, Managing Director of Sycamore Partners and a Member of the Board of Directors of USR Parent Inc., the Sycamore-affiliated owner of Staples.

Mr. Kaluzny,

The Board of Directors of The ODP Corporation (“ODP”) has carefully reviewed and considered USR Parent Inc.’s (“Staples”) January 11, 2021 proposal to acquire 100% of ODP’s issued and outstanding common stock for $40.00 per share in cash, consistent with our fiduciary duties, and in consultation with our financial and legal advisors. The Board has unanimously concluded that there is a more compelling path forward to create value for ODP and its shareholders than the potential transaction described in your proposal.

Your proposal makes it readily apparent that Staples’ sole interest rests in acquiring ODP’s retail and consumer-facing ecommerce operations. To accomplish that, your proposal, among other things, contemplates the divestiture of our commercial business unit (the B2B Business) to a hypothetical third-party buyer that has yet to be identified, on terms yet to be proposed, as well as the sale of our CompuCom IT services business.

Instead of this approach, ODP is pursuing a comprehensive strategy that we believe can deliver significant value to ODP shareholders without introducing material regulatory risk. This approach comprises:

(1) Building on our B2B strategy and other growth initiatives, which are already creating value for our shareholders; and

(2) Moving forward with the process for the sale of CompuCom, which we have already initiated as a result of the strategic review of that business that we announced in November.

In addition, we are open to combining our retail and consumer-facing ecommerce operations with Staples under the right set of circumstances and on mutually acceptable terms. Indeed, we believe that such a transaction could be executed more efficiently and with far greater certainty and less regulatory risk than your proposal. It would also help maintain competitiveness against nontraditional retailers and optimize ongoing choices for consumers.