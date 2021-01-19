 

Carie Health Announces Joint Venture with Swys Inc., Combining Health Tech and Fintech

Holbrook, New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Organic Products Inc. (d/b/a Carie Health, Inc.) (OTC: EMOR) (the “Company”, "Carie", or "Carie Health"), a digital-first healthcare organization that offers value-based, coordinated care and medical-grade digital monitoring that helps people live healthier lives by creating an ecosystem of solutions that integrate wellness, advanced pharmacy solutions, and tech-enabled products. 

Carie Health formed a joint venture with Swys Inc (“Carie Swys”).  Carie Swys furthers the company’s vision, key business-building strategies, and new product developments, by significantly expanding on its intellectual property and suite of tech-enabled products. 

Under the terms of the Joint Venture, Swys Inc has contributed its robust portfolio of health and financial digital applications to Carie Swys which is owned 49% by Swys Inc and 51% by Carie Health Inc.  The technology will assist in improving margins throughout Carie Health’s core business. In addition, the Joint Venture assumes revenue-generating contracts that it will look to build upon through 2021. Carie Swys furthers the company’s vision, key business-building strategies, and new product developments, by significantly expanding on its intellectual property and suite of tech-enabled products.

Swys Inc was founded and operated by Joseph Akintolayo and has been recognized for both his commercial and philanthropic applications. Mr. Akintolayo is a leader in the African American community and through his product, MyCaresAct, a platform built to robotically process economic relief, he played a pivotal role in helping to save over 100 minority-owned businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to announce this joint venture as we continue to execute on our growth strategy in the health-tech and fintech industries,” stated Ian Parker, CEO of Carie Health. “We are proud to be building technology solutions that do ‘Well’ while doing ‘Good.” Few exemplify this better than Joseph and the Swys team.”

Joseph Akintolayo, CEO of Swys said, “We are happy to be working with people that understand our multidisciplinary approach to value creation and how we are actively shaping the future of technology by creating ethical products that solve complex problems in Fintech, Government, Health Tech, and Social Enterprise.”

Ian Parker added, “Carie Health is committed to immediately increasing access to health care for individuals everywhere with a special focus on the underserved. Swys'; unique care systems are already being used by over 100,000 people monthly. Swys'; ethical engineering and market leadership has generated millions in savings for corporations, nonprofits, and foundations.  The blended cultures of Swys and Carie Health align our combined organizational values. We will continue to expand our company’s ecosystem while enhancing user lifetime value.”    

