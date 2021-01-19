 

Ceylon Graphite Establishes Position as a Leading Innovator in Graphite & Graphene Product Innovation With Addition of Global Leaders in Graphite Research, IP Development and Product Commercialization

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 14:30  |  78   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce that it has hired two of the world’s leading researchers and innovators in graphite and related product development. The addition of Dr. Siva Bohm and Dr. Mallika Bohm to the Ceylon Graphite management team will contribute significantly to the Company’s continued evolution from a high quality low cost graphite producer, to an innovator in value added graphite products for the technology, construction, battery and transportation industries. Dr. Siva Bohm and Dr. Mallika Bohm collectively bring extensive experience in product development for graphite and graphene applications in anti-corrosion coating, nanotechnologies, energy storage, and fuel cell advancement amongst other revolutionary applications. The newly appointed executives distinguished pedigree includes previously leading scientific teams at Talga Resources Limited a leading battery anode and graphene additives company and senior scientific roles with the Tata Group of Companies.

Dr. Siva Bohm and Dr. Mallika Bohm have collectively filed more than 30 patents for innovative uses of graphite and its derivatives. These include graphene manufacturing for applications such as for the energy storage sector as well as air-cleaning paints and anti-viral coatings. They have also authored numerous publications over the last three decades. Ceylon Graphite aims to capitalize on their collective technical expertise and innovative ability to advance the development and commercialization of new technologies within the Company’s natural product range.

“The addition of Dr. Siva Bohm and Dr. Mallika Bohm represents an exciting new chapter in our evolution as we further position Ceylon to be a leading provider of innovative technologies using graphite and its derivatives,” said Bharat Parashar, Chairman and CEO of Ceylon Graphite. “We are excited that the foundation we have laid as a company has led to attracting two of the world’s most recognized and highly regarded scientists in the world of advanced applications of natural graphite and their derivatives. Each in their own right have developed and/or helped commercialize some of the most advanced applications of natural graphite based products and nano technologies. Ceylon Graphite will work with Drs. Bohm to bring new applications to market particularly surrounding technology advancements in the battery sector where they will oversee evaluation and process implementation for our unique high grade graphite.”

Seite 1 von 4


Ceylon Graphite Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ceylon Graphite Establishes Position as a Leading Innovator in Graphite & Graphene Product Innovation With Addition of Global Leaders in Graphite Research, IP Development and Product Commercialization VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce that it has hired two of the world’s leading researchers and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Ceylon Graphite Announces Proposed Amendment of Convertible Debentures