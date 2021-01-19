Ceylon Graphite Establishes Position as a Leading Innovator in Graphite & Graphene Product Innovation With Addition of Global Leaders in Graphite Research, IP Development and Product Commercialization

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce that it has hired two of the world’s leading researchers and innovators in graphite and related product development. The addition of Dr. Siva Bohm and Dr. Mallika Bohm to the Ceylon Graphite management team will contribute significantly to the Company’s continued evolution from a high quality low cost graphite producer, to an innovator in value added graphite products for the technology, construction, battery and transportation industries. Dr. Siva Bohm and Dr. Mallika Bohm collectively bring extensive experience in product development for graphite and graphene applications in anti-corrosion coating, nanotechnologies, energy storage, and fuel cell advancement amongst other revolutionary applications. The newly appointed executives distinguished pedigree includes previously leading scientific teams at Talga Resources Limited a leading battery anode and graphene additives company and senior scientific roles with the Tata Group of Companies.

Dr. Siva Bohm and Dr. Mallika Bohm have collectively filed more than 30 patents for innovative uses of graphite and its derivatives. These include graphene manufacturing for applications such as for the energy storage sector as well as air-cleaning paints and anti-viral coatings. They have also authored numerous publications over the last three decades. Ceylon Graphite aims to capitalize on their collective technical expertise and innovative ability to advance the development and commercialization of new technologies within the Company’s natural product range.

“The addition of Dr. Siva Bohm and Dr. Mallika Bohm represents an exciting new chapter in our evolution as we further position Ceylon to be a leading provider of innovative technologies using graphite and its derivatives,” said Bharat Parashar, Chairman and CEO of Ceylon Graphite. “We are excited that the foundation we have laid as a company has led to attracting two of the world’s most recognized and highly regarded scientists in the world of advanced applications of natural graphite and their derivatives. Each in their own right have developed and/or helped commercialize some of the most advanced applications of natural graphite based products and nano technologies. Ceylon Graphite will work with Drs. Bohm to bring new applications to market particularly surrounding technology advancements in the battery sector where they will oversee evaluation and process implementation for our unique high grade graphite.”