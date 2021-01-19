 

Neovasc Reducer Featured in Three Peer Reviewed Publications Supporting Reducer Therapy

19.01.2021   

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (NasdaqTSX: NVCN) announced today the Neovasc Reducer (“Reducer”) was prominently featured in three peer reviewed European Journals.  

“Management of refractory angina: an update(1)” was published in the European Heart Journal.  This leading publication came to the conclusion, “At present, accumulating evidence supports the clinical benefit of the Reducer in alleviating symptoms of angina in 70–80% of patients with obstructive CAD of the left coronary system who are not candidates for revascularization. There may also be a role in treating patients with microvascular disease.”

The second study published in the American Journal of Cardiology titled: “Usefulness of Coronary Sinus Reducer Implantation for the Treatment of Chronic Refractory Angina Pectoris(2)” stated, “During a median follow-up of 18.4 months, 135 (82.8%) patients demonstrated at least 1 CCS class reduction after Reducer implantation, and 80 (49%) patients at least 2 CCS class reduction. Mean CCS class improved from 3.05 ± 0.53 at baseline to 1.63 ± 0.98 at follow-up (p < 0.001). Treatment benefit was also reflected in a significant improvement in quality of life scores and in a reduction of the mean number of anti-ischemic drugs prescribed for patient. In conclusion, in this multicenter, country-level study, the implantation of CS Reducer in patients with refractory angina pectoris resulted to be safe and effective in reducing of angina pectoris and improving quality of life.”

The third peer-reviewed study from the Netherlands Heart Journal(3) published online 5-year data on the Coronary Sinus Reducer stated, “In this real-world, multicentre 5-year Dutch experience, implantation of the CSR was shown to be a safe and effective treatment for the majority of patients with refractory angina. Our results support the need for further research investigating the determinants of effectiveness, ineffectiveness and long-term follow-up. In conclusion, a CSR is a simple and safe option for reducing symptoms in patients with RA in the Netherlands.”

