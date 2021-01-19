RenovaCare to Present at Noble Capital Markets Annual Investor Conference on January 19, 2021

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company’s website www.renovacareinc.com .

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenovaCare, Inc. (Symbol: RCAR; www.renovacareinc.com ), a clinical-stage developer of patented technologies for spraying self-donated stem cells for the regeneration of skin and other organs and tissues, announced today that the Company will present at NobleCon17 – Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on Tuesday, January 19 at 5:15pm EST. The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation or restrictions to attend: www.noblecon17.com .

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc. is developing new generation autologous stem cell therapies for the regeneration of human organs and tissues. The Company’s initial product under development targets the body’s largest organ, the skin. The Company’s flagship technology, the CellMist System, renders single-cell suspensions of tissue-specific pluripotent cells from donor tissues through sequential protease digestions. The RenovaCare CellMist System facilitates rapid healing of wounds or other afflicted tissues when applied topically as a gentle cell mist using the patented RenovaCare SkinGun. The Company’s SkinGun is used to spray a liquid suspension of a patient’s stem cells – the CellMist Solution – on to wounds.

Development for next-generation biomedical technologies and devices for addressing unmet medical needs and commercialization is taking place at the RenovaCare R&D Innovation Center, located at StemCell Systems in Berlin, Germany. The Innovation Center houses dedicated RenovaCare cell biology laboratories; additional engineering, fabrication, prototyping and performance testing facilities; and product design studios for medical devices and biomedical products. Experienced contract bioengineers, cell biologists, and support staff work under the direction of a team of MD-PhDs who are experts in regenerative medicine, new product development, and clinical translation.

RenovaCare products are currently in development. They are not available for sale in the United States. There is no assurance that the Company’s planned or filed submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will be accepted or cleared by the FDA.

For additional information, please call Amit Singh at: 1-888-398-0202 or visit: https://renovacareinc.com .

