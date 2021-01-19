 

Loop Media, Inc. Announces Former MTV And Universal Executive Darcy Fulmer As Head Of Music

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

Glendale, CA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”), the first media company that gives consumers and businesses fully integrated 360-degree music video and other premium content experiences (OTC: LPTV), today announced former MTV and Universal executive Darcy Fulmer as Head of Music.

In her role Fulmer will be responsible for overseeing a team of curators and one of the world’s largest content libraries for music videos, with a mandate to create compelling programming for Loop Media’s apps for business, mobile, and television as well as its collection of 24/7 music video channels on TV.

Fulmer has had an extensive career programming music. She was the Music Director of the legendary KROQ-FM and Director of Music Programming for VH1, MTV, and MTV2. As VP of Music for MTV Interactive, Fulmer supervised the creation of 100 digital radio channels. In addition, Fulmer was Senior Vice-President of Music and Talent for Universal Music Group’s Jimmy and Doug’s Farmclub and a music consultant for Napster and Revolt TV.

Fulmer states, “I have been fortunate to have a career that has been dedicated to connecting artists with their fans through my work in music curation. I’m inspired to continue that work across the unprecedented collection of distribution outlets at Loop from business locations to mobile to television.”

Greg Drebin, Loop’s Chief Content and Marketing Officer, says, “Darcy Fulmer is a rare executive. Her understanding of the art and science of her craft coupled with decades of experience at many of the leading music brands elevates everything we do at Loop.”

Andy Schuon, Head of Loop Media Studios, adds, “I am thrilled that Darcy is joining us at Loop Media Studios in such an important role. I’ve worked alongside Darcy in radio, television, and pioneering digital businesses. We share a love of moving music culture, and I can’t wait to see what happens under her leadership here at Loop.”

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc is the first media company focused on fully integrated 360-degree engagement of music videos and other premium content by consumers and businesses. Loop improves the entire viewing experience for premium short-form content by focusing on venues and consumers in the evolving frontier of digital out-of-home, streamlining the public-to-private viewing experience. Loop’s growing library of over 500,000 short-form videos, including: music videos, film, game and TV trailers, viral videos, sports clips and atmospherics and travel videos can be viewed in many popular hospitality, dining, and retail venues; on leading branded media and entertainment sites; and on over-the-top TV platforms and CTV devices. To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

Loop Media, Inc. Press:

Jon Lindsay Phillips
RLM PR
LoopTV@rlmpr.com
+1-646-828-8566 

Attachment


Loop Media Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Loop Media, Inc. Announces Former MTV And Universal Executive Darcy Fulmer As Head Of Music Glendale, CA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”), the first media company that gives consumers and businesses fully integrated 360-degree music video and other premium content experiences (OTC: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Loop Media, Inc. Partners With Switch To Add Multiple New Channels To Switch’s Canadian Television Platform
31.12.20
Loop Media, Inc. and Ultimate Gamer Ring in the New Year with Times Square Virtual New Year's Eve Celebration
23.12.20
Loop Media, Inc. Partners With Ultimate Gamer For Times Square Virtual New Year’s Eve Celebration