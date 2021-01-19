 

Waturu Holding A/S – Change of auditing company

Company announcement nr. 50
Fredericia, January 19. 2021


Waturu Holding A/S – Change of auditing company

Waturu Holding is in the process of a change of auditor and the current auditor Beierholm A/S
registered as resigned.

The company is in dialogue with a new auditor, who is expected to be approved at an upcoming
extraordinary general meeting, which will be convened as soon as possible.

The company will ensure a good handover to the new auditor.

In connection with the resignation, the management has received constructive criticism from the outgoing
auditor, and noted that cooperation difficulties are pointed out as the primary reason. This has been noted.

When the change is approved, this will also lead to a change in the audit for the subsidiary Aquaturu A/S,
which develops and sells solutions for treatment of production water for land-based fish farming and
Watgen Medical A/S, which among other things develops solutions for better wound care.

About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or
treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption
for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major
shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.

Further information:
CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com

Waturu Holding A/S
Sjællandsgade 32
7100 Vejle

Certified Adviser
Tofte & Company ApS
Christian IX Gade 7, 3 rd ,
1111 København
Phone.: +45 71961030
Contact: Sasja Dalgaard, mobile: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com
Website: toftecompany.com

Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Important links:
Websites:
www.waturu.com

Financial reports:
www.waturu.com/documents

Further press related news:
www.linkedin.com/company/waturu/
www.facebook.com/WaturuDenmark/














Waturu Holding A/S – Change of auditing company Company announcement nr. 50Fredericia, January 19. 2021Waturu Holding A/S – Change of auditing company Waturu Holding is in the process of a change of auditor and the current auditor Beierholm A/Sregistered as resigned.The company is in …

