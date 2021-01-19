Waturu Holding A/S – Change of auditing company

Waturu Holding is in the process of a change of auditor and the current auditor Beierholm A/S registered as resigned. The company is in dialogue with a new auditor, who is expected to be approved at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting, which will be convened as soon as possible. The company will ensure a good handover to the new auditor. In connection with the resignation, the management has received constructive criticism from the outgoing auditor, and noted that cooperation difficulties are pointed out as the primary reason. This has been noted. When the change is approved, this will also lead to a change in the audit for the subsidiary Aquaturu A/S, which develops and sells solutions for treatment of production water for land-based fish farming and Watgen Medical A/S, which among other things develops solutions for better wound care.

About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or

treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption

for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major

shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.



