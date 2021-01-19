Milestone Scientific Inc. Announces It has Begun Implementing Three-Year Strategy to Expand the World-Wide Global Dental Market

Agreements have been put into place with two distributors covering Florida, New York and New Jersey

﻿ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide virtually painless and precise injections, today announced that it has signed agreements with US Dental Depot and IQ Dental Supply for its Wand Single Tooth Anesthesia (STA) System. US Dental Depot and IQ Dental Supply are leading distributors of dental products in the U.S., headquartered in Florida and New Jersey, respectively.

Arjan Haverhals, CEO of Wand Dental Inc. commented, "We are encouraged by the rebound in interest in our dental instrument, as evidenced by the addition of these two latest independent distributors, which expands our coverage in Florida, New York and New Jersey. US Dental Depot and IQ Dental Supply are excellent partners as their principals have extensive expertise and proven track records in their respective markets. These partnerships will enable us to leverage our patented products with their unparalleled sales, marketing, distribution and customer support platforms in the professional dental segment.”