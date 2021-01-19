Milestone Scientific Inc. Announces It has Begun Implementing Three-Year Strategy to Expand the World-Wide Global Dental Market
Agreements have been put into place with two distributors covering Florida, New York and New Jersey
ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide virtually painless and precise injections, today announced that it has signed agreements with US Dental Depot and IQ Dental Supply for its Wand Single Tooth Anesthesia (STA) System. US Dental Depot and IQ Dental Supply are leading distributors of dental products in the U.S., headquartered in Florida and New Jersey, respectively.
Arjan Haverhals, CEO of Wand Dental Inc. commented, "We are encouraged by the rebound in interest in our dental instrument, as evidenced by the addition of these two latest independent distributors, which expands our coverage in Florida, New York and New Jersey. US Dental Depot and IQ Dental Supply are excellent partners as their principals have extensive expertise and proven track records in their respective markets. These partnerships will enable us to leverage our patented products with their unparalleled sales, marketing, distribution and customer support platforms in the professional dental segment.”
Leonard Osser, Interim CEO of Milestone Scientific, further noted, “We are successfully adding domestic and global distribution partners, which reflects our new decentralized sales strategy. Specifically, we are targeting independent distributors with existing relationships within their respective territories and dental networks. We believe we have developed a highly cost effective and scalable platform to help drive our dental instrument and handpiece sales in the coming years.”
About IQ Dental Supply
Based in Fairfield, New Jersey, IQ Dental is a full service Dental Supply Company selling dental supplies, equipment, and providing excellent service since 2009. IQ Dental Supply is a family-owned company with a proven track record of providing superior customer service and unbeatable prices. For more information, please visit: http://www.iqdentalsupply.com/.
About US Dental Depot
Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, and founded in 2005, US Dental Depot is committed to offering professional service and providing optional brands of high quality products at competitive prices. We are dealers of over 65 leading dental manufacturers worldwide. For more information, please visit: http://www.usdentaldepot.com.
