XBiotech Announces Cerebrovascular Medical Advisory Board & Development of New Stroke Therapy

Appointments Include: Chair, Clay Johnston, M.D., Ph.D. as well as Members Greg Albers, M.D. and Brett Cucchiara, M.D.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) announced today the first meeting of its Cerebrovascular Medical Advisory Board (CMAB). The CMAB is comprised of key opinion leaders who specialize in cerebrovascular diseases including ischemic stroke, which is the third leading cause of death and second leading cause of disability in the world. The CMAB is chaired by Clay Johnston, M.D., Ph.D., Dean of Dell Medical School, Vice President for Medical Affairs, University of Texas, Austin. Members of the board include Greg Albers, M.D., Director of Stanford University Stroke Center, and Brett Cucchiara, M.D., Director of the Neurovascular Ultrasound Laboratory at the University of Pennsylvania.



The CMAB is providing expert Medical and Clinical guidance for XBiotech’s new candidate neuroprotectant, anti-inflammatory True Human antibody therapy to treat stroke. Dr. Clay Johnston commented, “While we have done a great job in increasing reperfusion after stroke, we have failed to address the downstream injury that nearly always occurs. Inflammation is a key part of that injury and blocking IL-1⍺ has real potential in further improving outcomes for patients. Once again, I’m excited about the potential for a neuroprotective agent.”