XBiotech Announces Cerebrovascular Medical Advisory Board & Development of New Stroke Therapy
Appointments Include: Chair, Clay Johnston, M.D., Ph.D. as well as Members Greg Albers, M.D. and Brett Cucchiara, M.D.
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) announced today the first meeting of its Cerebrovascular Medical Advisory Board (CMAB). The CMAB is comprised of key
opinion leaders who specialize in cerebrovascular diseases including ischemic stroke, which is the third leading cause of death and second leading cause of disability in the world. The CMAB is
chaired by Clay Johnston, M.D., Ph.D., Dean of Dell Medical School, Vice President for Medical Affairs, University of Texas, Austin. Members of the board include Greg Albers, M.D., Director of
Stanford University Stroke Center, and Brett Cucchiara, M.D., Director of the Neurovascular Ultrasound Laboratory at the University of Pennsylvania.
The CMAB is providing expert Medical and Clinical guidance for XBiotech’s new candidate neuroprotectant, anti-inflammatory True Human antibody therapy to treat stroke. Dr. Clay Johnston commented, “While we have done a great job in increasing reperfusion after stroke, we have failed to address the downstream injury that nearly always occurs. Inflammation is a key part of that injury and blocking IL-1⍺ has real potential in further improving outcomes for patients. Once again, I’m excited about the potential for a neuroprotective agent.”
Together with the CMAB, the Company believes it has the potential to provide groundbreaking antibody therapies to patients that will help reduce the impact of strokes and improve recovery of stroke victims. Currently, no neuroprotectant treatment has been approved for the damaging effects of reperfusion injury, representing an extraordinary unmet medical need.
John Simard, President and CEO of XBiotech, commented, “I am indeed honored to have the support of such distinguished medical experts assisting XBiotech in developing a True Human antibody which we believe has unprecedented potential as a neuroprotectant for patients who experience ischemic strokes. We plan to expedite clinical development of this unique new drug.”
XBiotech’s Cerebrovascular Medical Advisory Board Includes:
- Clay Johnston M.D., Ph.D. currently serves as the inaugural dean of Dell Medical School at the University of Texas in Austin. As a neurologist specializing in stroke
care and research, he has published extensively in the prevention and treatment of stroke and transient ischemic attack. He has led several large cohort studies and three international multi-center
randomized trials. Dr. Johnston is a graduate of Amherst College and Harvard Medical School. He later received his Ph.D. in epidemiology from the University of California, Berkeley, and was a
resident in Neurology at UCSF, where he trained in Vascular Neurology. Dr. Johnston has received national accolades for his research and was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2019.
