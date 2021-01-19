 

RJD Green Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Quarter 1 Ended November 30, 2020

Tulsa, OK, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green, Inc. (RJDG):

Dear Valued RJD Green Shareholders,

As we have announced our financial results for the three months ended November 30, 2021 RJD Green’s management team would like to take the opportunity to update all existing and potential shareholders with the latest information on developments with the company. Please be advised – this letter is not a substitute for reviewing our press releases and SEC filings. Some of this update is opinion – so be sure to note the forward-looking statements disclosure. We wanted to simplify the complexity and put our latest news items in context and keep you updated on our activities and events that may not rise to the level of a press release or SEC filing.

We are very active in merger & acquisition efforts to execute our business model to create substantive revenue and profit growth through acquisitions while organically growing our existing operations.  

Corporate Highlights

As previously announced, we have executed a definitive purchase agreement that will create a combined profit over $10,000,000 annual revenue with over $1,600,000 EBITDA for the Silex Holdings division.

The IoSoft medical software division is currently in discussions with three software-based service companies for merger into IoSoft through working capital and stock. Additionally, RJD Green is seeking to add a series of profitable medical billing firms to consolidate creating a national presence, and additional profit to IoSoft through utilization of their software for payment and processing needs.

The Earthlinc Environmental Division has entered acquisition discussions with two profitable environmental service companies with the focus of creating a larger regional / national profile for the acquisition, and utilize the acquired expertise to then develop Earthlinc's previously acquired green technology.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended November 30, 2020, Q1.

The Company had three months revenue of $1,241,503 and EBITDA profit of $232,811 with cash of $613,684 held in a bank and cash equivalents of $48,298 as of November 30, 2020.

  •  The Company has monthly recurring revenues of $413,834 with $3,712,280 in assets and shareholder equity of $1,655,854 as of November 30, 2020.

We will continue to update our investors with all progress in the coming months as newsworthy occurrences happen.

Sincerely,

Ron Brewer
CEO, RJD Green, Inc.

About RJD Green, Inc. 

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which holds interest in IoSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare environmental services and technologies; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, develops green technologies and services for commercial and industrial sectors; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer. Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com

Forward-looking Statement: 

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact

RJD Green, Inc. 

Ron Brewer, CEO 

(918) 551-7883  / ronb@rjdgreen.com

Investor Relations:

OTC PR Group

Douglas Baker

(561) 807-6350 / corp@otcprgroup.com


