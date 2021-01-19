 

Samuel L. Shimer Named Chair of Heritage Global Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) (“Heritage Global,” “HGI” or “the Company”), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, today announced that Samuel L. Shimer has been elected Chair of its Board of Directors. Former Chair and Board of Directors member Allan C. Silber has resigned from Heritage Global’s board, effective at the close of the March board meeting, following a long tenure with, and stewardship of, the Company, to focus on other business commitments.

Sam Shimer joined the Heritage Global board in April 2001. He has enjoyed a long and distinguished career in the financial sector and currently serves as a Managing Director at SLC Capital Partners, a firm he co-founded in 2010 to make private debt, buyout and growth capital investments in smaller middle market companies. Before that he worked at number of private equity firms, including JHW Greentree Capital, a J.H. Whitney & Company SBIC fund, two merchant banking funds affiliated with Lazard Frères & Co., Centre Partners and Corporate Partners, and The Blackstone Group. He began his career at Drexel Burnham Lambert Incorporated after earning a Bachelor of Science in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. After leaving Drexel, Sam earned a MBA from Harvard Business School.

Heritage Global’s Chief Executive Officer Ross Dove commented, “We welcome Sam as our new Board Chair. He has been a key contributor to our progress, providing valuable perspective and insight during his years as a board member. With his comprehensive understanding of all elements of our business, we believe his leadership will complement our growth plans moving forward.”

“We thank Allan Silber for his countless contributions to Heritage Global during his many years of service and leadership on the Board of Directors. Our Company has benefitted from his extensive knowledge of the financial markets and our industry, and we wish him well as he focuses on his ongoing business commitments, as well as his continuing commitments in the leadership of several cultural, charitable and community-based organizations.”

About Heritage Global Inc. (www.heritageglobalinc.com)

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and projections about future events. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the forward-looking statements contained in this communication are accurate, these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s beliefs only as of the date of this communication, and there are a number of factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including variability in magnitude and timing of asset liquidation transactions, the impact of changes in the U.S. national and global economies, and interest rate and foreign exchange rate sensitivity, as well as other factors beyond the Company’s control. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Heritage Global Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Samuel L. Shimer Named Chair of Heritage Global Board of Directors Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) (“Heritage Global,” “HGI” or “the Company”), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, today announced that Samuel L. Shimer has been elected Chair of its Board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Séché to Strengthen Its Positions in South Africa With the Acquisition of Spill Tech
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
CARMAT: 2021 Financial Calendar
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area ...
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. on Behalf of CBAK ...
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Heritage Global Expects Significant Net Operating Growth in Fourth Quarter 2020