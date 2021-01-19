 

Global Payments to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 8, 2021

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, February 8, 2021.

Global Payments’ management will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, February 8, 2021. All interested parties may access the audio webcast via the investor relations page of the company’s website at investors.globalpaymentsinc.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the company's website following the live event.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of solutions that allow our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with nearly 24,000 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 100 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.

