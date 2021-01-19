Global Payments to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 8, 2021

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, February 8, 2021.

Global Payments’ management will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, February 8, 2021. All interested parties may access the audio webcast via the investor relations page of the company’s website at investors.globalpaymentsinc.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the company's website following the live event.