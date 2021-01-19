 

Granite Joint Venture Team Named to $750 Million Multiple Award Construction Contract by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest

The joint venture team comprised of Granite (NYSE: GVA) and Healy Tibbitts Builders, Inc. is one of five contractors selected to participate in a $750 million Waterfront Multiple Award Construction Contract (MACC) by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest (NAVFAC SW). The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) competitive MACC is comprised of task orders ranging from $50,000 to $100 million, for two base years plus three option years through 2025.

Task order proposals will be submitted for new construction, repair, and renovation of waterfront facilities by design-build or design-bid-build to support Navy vessels and port operations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico.

“We look forward to expanding our relationship with NAVFAC SW to construct critical waterfront infrastructure for the U.S. Navy through our joint venture partnership with Healy Tibbitts Builders, Inc. and design partnership with Moffatt and Nichol,” said Matt Tyler, vice president of Granite’s federal operations. “Our firms have a long history of collaboration to deliver the Department of Defense projects and we are pleased to continue this tradition.”

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

