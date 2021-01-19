Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab in HSCT-TMA Accepted for Priority Review by U.S. FDA

FDA grants Priority Review to applications for therapies that, if approved, would be significant improvements in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, prevention or diagnosis of serious conditions. Narsoplimab targets mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2), the effector enzyme of the lectin pathway of complement, and has received breakthrough therapy designations and orphan drug designations from FDA for each of HSCT-TMA and IgA nephropathy.

Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) announced today that the Biologics License Application (BLA) for narsoplimab for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA) has been accepted for filing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The BLA has been granted Priority Review with an FDA action date of July 17, 2021 under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA). FDA also indicated in its filing letter that the Agency is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the BLA.

"The filing of our BLA by FDA marks an important milestone on the path to commercialization of narsoplimab," stated Gregory A. Demopulos, M.D., chairman and chief executive officer of Omeros. "There is no FDA-approved product for the treatment of transplant-associated TMA, a frequently fatal complication of stem cell transplantation. We appreciate FDA’s collaborative approach throughout the development of our breakthrough therapy-designated product narsoplimab, and we are committed to continue working closely with the FDA review team to make the drug available to patients who need it."

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system and immune-related diseases, including cancers. Its commercial product OMIDRIA (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) 1%/0.3% continues to gain market share in cataract surgery. Omeros’ lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a rolling biologics license application under priority review by FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Narsoplimab is also in multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including IgA nephropathy, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and COVID-19. Omeros’ MASP-3 inhibitor OMS906, which targets the complement system’s alternative pathway, recently entered the clinic, and the company’s PDE7 inhibitor OMS527 has successfully completed its Phase 1 trial. Omeros’ pipeline holds a diverse group of preclinical programs including a novel antibody-generating technology and a proprietary GPCR platform through which it controls 54 new GPCR drug targets and their corresponding compounds. One of these novel targets, GPR174, modulates a new cancer immunity axis recently discovered by Omeros, and the company is advancing small-molecule GPR174 inhibitors. For more information about Omeros and its programs, visit www.omeros.com.