 

Conversion Labs Expects 2020 Revenue up 205% to Record $38.0 Million, Subscription ARR up 525% to $26.0 Million

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLB), a leading direct-to-consumer telemedicine company, reported preliminary unaudited results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Revenue for the fourth quarter is expected to total $13.6 million, up 265% from $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenue for the full year is expected to total $38.0 million, up 205% from $12.5 million in 2019.

“Our strong performance in 2020 demonstrated our ability to provide accessible healthcare to an increasing number of patients across the country,” stated Conversion Labs CEO, Justin Schreiber. “We ended the year exceptionally strong, with December revenues hitting a monthly record of $5.1 million, up 321% over December of last year. In fact, December 2020 alone eclipsed the whole of the fourth quarter of 2019.”

“Given our extensive telehealth platform buildout in 2019, we were prepared when the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly accelerated the consumer shift from traditional healthcare to telemedicine,” continued Schreiber. “Conversion Labs now has a strong foundation for growth with a differentiated business model that offers patients convenient and affordable access to healthcare services, prescriptions and over-the-counter medications.”

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) generated by subscriptions reached $26.0 million by the end of the year, up 525% compared to the end of 2019 (see description of ARR, below). ARR increased by more than $3.0 million from November to December—another record-setting monthly gain.

Conversion Labs’ head of corporate development, Corey Deutsch, commented: “Conversion Labs is playing an important role in making healthcare accessible to now more than 250,000 patients nationwide. We believe our growth in ARR and continued rapid expansion of this customer base demonstrates strong satisfaction with our products and services, and we expect it to further strengthen as we execute our strategic growth objectives in 2021.”

“We’re excited about the recent relaunch of our proprietary Shapiro MD hair products for men and women under a new subscription-based model,” continued Deutsch. “We expect this to drive greater customer retention similar to the strong results we’ve been seeing with our Rex MD subscription-based model introduced earlier this year. Subscription-based revenue provides us great advantages, including improved forward visibility and lowered overall cost of customer acquisition.”

