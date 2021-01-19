ISW Holdings Completes Audit, Prepares for Fully Reporting Status and OTCQB Uplist

An audit exit meeting has been scheduled, and management foresees no remaining hurdles ahead as it prepares to file a Form 10 and resume its status as a fully reporting entity.

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, is pleased to announce that it has completed its required audit process and third-party comprehensive review of ISWH’s financial reporting and documentation, and has officially filed to uplist the company onto the OTCQB “Venture Market” exchange tier.

“We have made huge strides over the past 18 months, and we look forward to regaining our fully-reporting status and uplisting ISWH shares onto the OTCQB tier,” said Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings.

The Company believes this step will provide greater access to institutional investors, enlarge the shareholder base, and provide increased credibility with the Company’s partners, clients, stakeholders, and customers, as well as with the wider investment community. This step is also expected to aid in the Company’s efforts to further expand its Telehealth business through key acquisitions.

Initial exploratory discussions are now underway with potential targets.

“We are ready to see what parlaying seven consecutive quarters of sequential revenue growth in our Telehealth and Home Healthcare Solutions segment and the impending full commercial launch of our Cryptocurrency Mining and Mining Equipment will do for the company as a member of OTCQB,” Pierce said. “Moving up to the Venture Market tier will give us access to institutional money flows and a much broader investor base, which we believe will help ISWH continue to build on our recent success and significantly scale the business, providing our shareholders with the value they deserve.”

ISW Holdings has scheduled a Zoom call scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 9:00 a.m. EST. The format for the call will be listen only as Pierce will give updates and address the top 10 questions that were submitted to the company as requested by Jan. 14. The login information to the call is as follows:

Topic: ISW Holdings Shareholder Roundtable

Date & Time: Jan 20, 2021 09:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

https://zoom.us/j/99173536996?pwd=UnZLOWNzQjBNc1g4VkVjQ2Z4M29nZz09

Meeting ID: 991 7353 6996

Passcode: 20qSdi

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending.

For more information, visit www.iswholdings.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

Company Contact:

info@ISWHoldings.com