 

Emerald Bioscience Launches Rebrand Including Name Change to Skye Bioscience

Name change reflects Company’s evolution, renewed team and strategic focus on advancing its lead compound into human trials Company to trade under ticker SKYE effective January 19, 2021

San Diego, Calif, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE) (“SKYE” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat glaucoma and other diseases with significant unmet need, has changed its name from Emerald Bioscience, Inc. to Skye Bioscience, Inc. The Company will trade under its new ticker symbol, “SKYE,” on the OTC effective at market open on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The new website for Skye Bioscience is www.skyebioscience.com.

“Over the past few months, we have reinvigorated our business with a new team and strong commitment to advance the clinical development plan for our promising drug candidate to treat glaucoma. Our new name, Skye Bioscience, reflects this transformation and the Company's vision and conviction in its technology and its potential impact on human health," said Punit Dhillon, CEO of Skye Bioscience.

"Since September, our Company has made significant progress on its development plan for its lead molecule, THCVHS, with important steps taken to finalize the formulation and manufacture of this drug. With manufactured drug expected in the near term, we plan to conduct additional important preclinical studies to further validate intraocular-pressure-lowering activity as well as the potential neuroprotective benefits of our drug. With other IND-enabling preclinical work in motion, we are also well on our way toward our first clinical trial planned to start in the third quarter of this year and provide data readouts in Q2 2022. These milestones represent a compelling set of outcomes that we believe can be impactful for the company.

One of Skye’s planned preclinical studies will compare the intraocular-pressure-lowering capability of THCVHS against, and in combination with, two other market-leading glaucoma drugs. Another will provide an initial assessment of THCVHS’ ability to provide neuroprotection, a capability that today is unavailable with current therapies. A neuroprotective drug could potentially help millions of patients from going blind, a significant and unfortunate outcome of glaucoma.

