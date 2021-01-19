 

LiveArea and Attraqt Partner to Deliver Enhanced AI-Powered Solutions for Composable Commerce

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveArea, a global customer experience and commerce agency, and a business unit of PFSweb, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFSW), announced its strategic partnership with Attraqt Group PLC (LON: ATQT) aligning Attraqt’s innovative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search and personalization offerings with the agency’s end-to-end digital commerce solutions for retailers and brands. 

The collaboration complements an industry-wide shift to composable commerce, a development approach combining best-of-breed commerce components with custom applications built for specific business needs.  

Attraqt’s capabilities in search, merchandising, and personalization support shoppers’ end-to-end product discovery journeys. Powered by the latest AI technology, Attraqt’s all-in-one solutions deliver seamless, engaging, and highly relevant customer journeys from initial search through conversion and purchase. More than 300 of the world’s best-known brands now benefit from Attraqt’s API-first technology.

LiveArea combines extensive eCommerce experience with in-depth knowledge of enterprise commerce technology and world-class search and merchandising tools to improve online sales performance for brands and retailers. A deep understanding of Attraqt solutions, along with creative, strategy, performance marketing services, and a focus on innovation and customer experience helps elevate the customer journey and increase revenue. 

Paul Lynch, Area Vice President and Managing Director, LiveArea EMEA, said: “This collaboration combines market-leading search, merchandising and personalization technology with our commerce, creative, and UX expertise to streamline and elevate the customer experience for online customers. We are excited to be working with Attraqt, and our partnership promises to deliver a quick-to-market solution for brands striving to improve their customer experience through optimal search and merchandising.” 

John Raap, Chief Strategy and Partner Officer, Attraqt said: “The inclusion of Attraqt as part of LiveArea’s best-of-breed solution design highlights the value of our product discovery experience for shoppers and retailers alike. It also validates our recent investments in AI to bring the latest innovations to market. With AI now powering our search, merchandising, recommendations, and personalization solutions, we have anticipated and prepared for the yet unknown demands that retailers will face. With this partnership, we assure our joint customers of advanced capabilities both now and in the years ahead.”

