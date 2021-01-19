 

Enviro-Serv (OTC-EVSV) Targets Multiple Site Locations for Michigan Indoor Cannabis Grow Facility, Announces Profitable JV

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

TAMPA, FL, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ENVIRO-SERV, INC. (OTC: EVSV) is proud to announce the preliminary results of the joint venture between Canna Capital Development Group and EVSV (PR release dated April 20th, 2020) have been finalized. After return of principal, in merely 8 months, the Joint Venture yielded 75% cash on cash returns. These returns have exceeded expectations. 

The entities are researching expanding their footprint in Medical and Recreational Cannabis states with a strong emphasis on Michigan demand. 

Chris Trina, EVSV Chairman and CEO, stated, “During the course of the past few weeks, we have been in careful and comprehensive discussion and negotiations with master growers, top-tier consultants, Cannabis specialized attorneys, and Real Estate Investment professionals regarding this and various other projects. Management will be visiting multiple targeted real estate sites this weekend with high hopes of securing the proper grow site imminently.”

“Through our partnership with Jim Reitzner and Canna Capital holdings, we have secured necessary funding for grow equipment and real estate procurement to move this project forward. We are continuing to explore the varying license options presented to us and feel extremely confident in our ability to get approval in the opportunities Michigan offers over the short term.”

Trina concluded with, “We strongly believe with the new administration in place, we can expect further favorable marijuana laws to pass federally, opening the door up for states like Wisconsin and many others to get on board like their neighboring states. We are fully prepared in all facets of cannabis growing and are preparing for production in Wisconsin, suggesting the future laws allow to include current land and infrastructure ownership as well as processing. We are very excited for the future of Wisconsin’s market, as well as our expansion into Michigan and potentially several other states. Thank you to our shareholders for your patience during this frustrating time and feel 2021 will be a great year to build exceptional shareholder value. We strongly believe these states have a strong desire to grow economically, utilizing both Medical and Recreational Marijuana programs.” 

PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITES AT GOFARMHEMPEVSV.COM AND EVSVINC.COM AND FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK AND TWITTER FOR CONTINUOUS UPDATES.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

CONTACT: 
CHRIS TRINA
CEO
Enviro-Serv, Inc. 
813-708-9910


Enviro-Serv Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enviro-Serv (OTC-EVSV) Targets Multiple Site Locations for Michigan Indoor Cannabis Grow Facility, Announces Profitable JV TAMPA, FL, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - ENVIRO-SERV, INC. (OTC: EVSV) is proud to announce the preliminary results of the joint venture between Canna Capital Development Group and EVSV (PR release dated April 20th, 2020) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
Plug Power Welcomes Ole Hoefelmann as General Manager of Electrolyzer Business
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
Enviro-Serv, Inc. (EVSV) Announces Additional Joint Venture Investment of $92,500 Into Processing Partnership Mason Jar Farms for Continued Vertical Integration Implementation