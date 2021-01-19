 

BlueCity CEO Recognized on INvolve’ ‘OUTstanding 100 LGBT+ Executives List’

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 14:30  |  18   |   |   

Baoli Ma named for building a truly inclusive and forward-looking culture within BlueCity, and leading the company to its historic NASDAQ listing in 2020

BEIJING, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baoli Ma, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of BlueCity, a world-leading LGBTQ community platform providing a full suite of services to foster connections and enhance the well-being of the LGBTQ community, has become the first person from the Chinese mainland recognized on the ‘OUTstanding 100 LGBT+ Executives List’ from INvolve, a global network and consultancy championing diversity and inclusion in business.

INvolve highlighted Ma’s efforts “to build a truly inclusive culture internally, including introducing gender neutral toilets, applying the marriage leave policy to same-sex couples although gay marriage is not yet recognized by law on the Chinese mainland, recognizing overseas marriages and self-initiated marriages, and introducing a three-month parental leave policy for same-sex couples.”

It also focused on the company’s historical move as the world’s LBGT+-focused social network to list on Nasdaq in July 2020, which Ma sees as not only a milestone for BlueCity, but also for the global LGBT+ community his company proudly represents.

“I’m delighted to be named among the Role Model Lists, which underline the amazing achievements of LGBT+ people in global business,” said Ma. “I believe that our vibrant, welcoming workplace allows more than half of our 700-strong team to be their true authentic selves, which ultimately creates a more innovative, creative company.”

Notably, Ma became the first person from the Chinese mainland to make the LGBT+ Executives List, but he’s also joined by Frank Chen, Head of Taiwan Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs and Jay Lin, CEO of Taiwan-based entertainment company Portico Media. They featured among a larger group of global LGBT+ executives from companies as diverse as Dell, Google, Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg, Adidas and HSBC.

First launched in 2013 and supported by Yahoo! Finance, INvolve’s OUTstanding Role Model Lists “showcase and celebrate the global business leaders who are driving change in the workplace and inspiring the next generation of diverse talent.”

43-year-old Ma was formerly a closeted policeman known online only by the alias “Geng Le,” who founded one of China’s first and most influential LGBTQ online forums, Danlan, the predecessor of BlueCity back in 2000.

After coming out in 2011, he resigned from the police force and wholly dedicated himself to raising awareness for the LGBTQ community, founding BlueCity in the same year along with the launch of mobile app Blued in 2012. Blued now connects about 58 million people worldwide with nearly half of them outside China.

Ma’s personal mission is to promote social equality for and the wellbeing of the global LGBTQ community, with his work winning him several accolades over the years. Business Insider named him among 2020’s 100 People Transforming Business in Asia and named as a “Global Thinker” by the U.S. magazine Foreign Policy in 2017.  

About BlueCity

BlueCity (NASDAQ: BLCT) is a world-leading online LGBTQ platform providing a full suite of services that foster connections and enhance the wellbeing of the LGBTQ community through its portfolio of brands. BlueCity’s mobile app Blued enables users to conveniently and safely connect with each other, express themselves and access professional health-related and family planning consulting services. Available in 13 languages, it has more than 58 million registered users worldwide and is the largest online LGBTQ community in China, India, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. BlueCity’s portfolio of brands also includes Finka, a leading gay social networking app for a younger generation in China, and LESDO, a leading lesbian social networking app in China.

For more information, please contact BlueCity Holdings Limited at:

Vincent Tang: Tangyue@blued.com

Cassius Wortmann: CWortmann@webershandwick.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3d6a64e-7aa3-44d0 ... 


BlueCity Holdings (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BlueCity CEO Recognized on INvolve’ ‘OUTstanding 100 LGBT+ Executives List’ Baoli Ma named for building a truly inclusive and forward-looking culture within BlueCity, and leading the company to its historic NASDAQ listing in 2020 BEIJING, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Baoli Ma, founder, chairman and chief executive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
Plug Power Welcomes Ole Hoefelmann as General Manager of Electrolyzer Business
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
BlueCity Announces Changes to Board and Committee Compositions