Capital Southwest Supports O2 Investment Partners' Investment in Flip Electronics, LLC
DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq:CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing
flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it supported O2 Investment Partners, LLC’s (“O2”) significant investment in Flip
Electronics, LLC (“Flip” or the “Company”) with a first lien term loan and equity co-investment. Capital Southwest serves as the term loan agent on the credit facility. PNC Bank is a first-out
lender in the term loan and provided a revolving credit facility. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) is also a last-out lender in the term loan.
“We are excited to partner with O2 on its investment in Flip,” said Ryan Kelly, Principal of Capital Southwest. “Flip’s management team has done an excellent job building and growing the business over the last several years.” Grant Eason, Vice President of Capital Southwest said, “Flip’s end-of-life (“EOL”) focus offers a compelling value proposition both for its original component manufacturing partners and customers.”
Founded by Jason Murphy in 2015, Flip Electronics is an authorized specialty distributor of electronic components to customers across the U.S. and internationally. Flip serves as a critical supply chain partner to both electronic component manufacturers and end customers across a range of industries, including military, aerospace, telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial. The Company helps solve complex challenges caused by component obsolescence through its core focus on EOL, obsolete, and hard-to-find parts. Flip is headquartered in Roswell, GA.
About Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company, with approximately $286 million in net assets as of September 30, 2020. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 to $25 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.
