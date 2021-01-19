Capital Southwest Supports O2 Investment Partners' Investment in Flip Electronics, LLC

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq:CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it supported O2 Investment Partners, LLC’s (“O2”) significant investment in Flip Electronics, LLC (“Flip” or the “Company”) with a first lien term loan and equity co-investment. Capital Southwest serves as the term loan agent on the credit facility. PNC Bank is a first-out lender in the term loan and provided a revolving credit facility. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) is also a last-out lender in the term loan.



“We are excited to partner with O2 on its investment in Flip,” said Ryan Kelly, Principal of Capital Southwest. “Flip’s management team has done an excellent job building and growing the business over the last several years.” Grant Eason, Vice President of Capital Southwest said, “Flip’s end-of-life (“EOL”) focus offers a compelling value proposition both for its original component manufacturing partners and customers.”