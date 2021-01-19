 

Capital Southwest Supports O2 Investment Partners' Investment in Flip Electronics, LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 14:30  |  29   |   |   

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq:CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it supported O2 Investment Partners, LLC’s (“O2”) significant investment in Flip Electronics, LLC (“Flip” or the “Company”) with a first lien term loan and equity co-investment. Capital Southwest serves as the term loan agent on the credit facility. PNC Bank is a first-out lender in the term loan and provided a revolving credit facility. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) is also a last-out lender in the term loan.

“We are excited to partner with O2 on its investment in Flip,” said Ryan Kelly, Principal of Capital Southwest. “Flip’s management team has done an excellent job building and growing the business over the last several years.” Grant Eason, Vice President of Capital Southwest said, “Flip’s end-of-life (“EOL”) focus offers a compelling value proposition both for its original component manufacturing partners and customers.”

Founded by Jason Murphy in 2015, Flip Electronics is an authorized specialty distributor of electronic components to customers across the U.S. and internationally. Flip serves as a critical supply chain partner to both electronic component manufacturers and end customers across a range of industries, including military, aerospace, telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial. The Company helps solve complex challenges caused by component obsolescence through its core focus on EOL, obsolete, and hard-to-find parts. Flip is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company, with approximately $286 million in net assets as of September 30, 2020. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 to $25 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

Seite 1 von 3
Capital Southwest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capital Southwest Supports O2 Investment Partners' Investment in Flip Electronics, LLC DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq:CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
Plug Power Welcomes Ole Hoefelmann as General Manager of Electrolyzer Business
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
Amware, a Capital Southwest Corporation Portfolio Company, Announces Acquisition of Moulton Logistics Management
22.12.20
Capital Southwest Corporation Prices Public Offering of $75 million 4.50% Notes due 2026

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
9
CSWC solider Dividendenwert?