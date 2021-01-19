 

MariMed Issues 2020 Year End Shareholders Update Letter

Includes Outlook for 2021

NORWOOD, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. (MRMD: OTCQX) (the “Company” or “MariMed”), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on health and wellness, today released a letter commenting on the Company’s 2020 accomplishments, 2021 outlook, and other key product and facility updates to shareholders from CEO Robert Fireman. The letter follows.

Dear Friends and Shareholders:

Although 2020 was a challenging year in many respects, it was a transformative year for MariMed. The execution of the Company’s strategy was evident with record revenue and earnings. This letter will provide some of those details and explain how our cannabis platform is well positioned for continued corporate growth and success in 2021 and beyond.

It was also a good year for the cannabis industry in general. Notwithstanding the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, where millions of people and small businesses faced many challenges, the cannabis industry thrived in 2020. The industry was deemed essential during this difficult time and flourished in an environment where many people were forced to remain at home and have limited social interaction.

To help meet the challenges of this pandemic, our Company took actions to enhance the efficiencies and workflow of our operating business units. With limited staff and cautious customers, we implemented curbside and home delivery services. It has been remarkable to see the team develop and execute protocols to protect the safety of our employees and customers while expanding operations and increasing sales. I am incredibly proud of these teams and thank them all for their dedication and commitment to the success of our Company.

During 2020, MariMed worked diligently to focus on its core cannabis business and the valuable licenses we developed in multiple states. With our foray into the hemp industry behind us, it was our goal to implement our consolidation strategy and re-establish the Company’s image as a vertically integrated seed-to-sale profitable MSO (Multi-State Operator). I am pleased to report that we are well on our way to achieving those goals.

The consolidation of the Massachusetts and Illinois businesses were important first steps in the execution of our strategy. The revenue and earnings from these top industry states, with both adult-use and medical cannabis programs, is now reflected in our 2020 public financial reporting. We continue to work to consolidate our managed clients and their businesses we organically developed in other states. In the interim, under our management, these businesses continue to have sustained revenue growth which in turn increases MariMed’s revenue from management fees, percentage rents, supplies, and brand license fees.

