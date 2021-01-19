 

Tombstone Exploration Corporation to Participate in Renmark's Virtual Roadshow Series on January 19, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

PHOENIX, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tombstone Exploration Corporation (OTCQB: TMBXF), a fully reporting U.S. based mining company, announced today they will Present Live to Investors and Institutions to discuss updates today at 2 p.m. Eastern.

The presentation will feature Alan Brown, Tombstone’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation featuring insight into the Company’s production and growth plans. The discussion will highlight development and operating strategies and strategic direction for 2021. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on The Company’s Investor website.

REGISTER HERE: https://talk-deck.com/info/live-register/?272!ut9dx30v1dy

  • To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

About TMBXF:

Tombstone Exploration Corporation is a gold, silver and copper exploration & mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The Company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high-quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in the Southwest United States. This goal will be achieved through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available, including the adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct. 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Tombstone Exploration Corporation, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

CONTACT:

Tombstone Exploration Corporation
Alan M. Brown, President & CEO
Phone: 480-588-8920
abrown@tombstonemining.com www.tombstonemining.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Steve Hosein: shosein@renmarkfinancial.com
Tel.: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tombstone Exploration Corporation to Participate in Renmark's Virtual Roadshow Series on January 19, 2021 PHOENIX, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tombstone Exploration Corporation (OTCQB: TMBXF), a fully reporting U.S. based mining company, announced today they will Present Live to Investors and Institutions to discuss updates today at 2 p.m. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
Plug Power Welcomes Ole Hoefelmann as General Manager of Electrolyzer Business
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board