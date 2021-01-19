Tombstone Exploration Corporation to Participate in Renmark's Virtual Roadshow Series on January 19, 2021

The presentation will feature Alan Brown, Tombstone’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation featuring insight into the Company’s production and growth plans. The discussion will highlight development and operating strategies and strategic direction for 2021. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on The Company’s Investor website.

About TMBXF:

Tombstone Exploration Corporation is a gold, silver and copper exploration & mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The Company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high-quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in the Southwest United States. This goal will be achieved through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available, including the adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Tombstone Exploration Corporation, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

