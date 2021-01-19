Signature Resources Appoints Dan Denbow as an Advisor to Management and the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Denbow as an advisor to the Company.



Dan Denbow has spent over 28 years in the capital markets with his most recent experience associated with USAA Investment Management Company. As a portfolio manager for USAA Mr. Denbow was responsible for managing over US$4 billion in three strategies; a domestic dividend and global dividend strategy and the USAA Precious Metals and Minerals Fund. Dan and his team have received eight Lipper Fund awards, six Lipper Fund Achievement certificates, a TopGun Investment Mind award in 2018 from Brendan Wood International, and the USAA Precious Metals Fund was named the “Fund of the Decade” for the ten-year period ending 2009. The USAA Precious Metals and Minerals Fund focused on selection of gold mining securities with a relative value ranking adjusting for risk based on factors including asset quality, management quality, and balance sheet quality. Dan holds an MBA from Texas Christian University, Neeley School of Business and is a CFA charterholder.