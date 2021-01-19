 

Signature Resources Appoints Dan Denbow as an Advisor to Management and the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Denbow as an advisor to the Company.

Dan Denbow has spent over 28 years in the capital markets with his most recent experience associated with USAA Investment Management Company. As a portfolio manager for USAA Mr. Denbow was responsible for managing over US$4 billion in three strategies; a domestic dividend and global dividend strategy and the USAA Precious Metals and Minerals Fund. Dan and his team have received eight Lipper Fund awards, six Lipper Fund Achievement certificates, a TopGun Investment Mind award in 2018 from Brendan Wood International, and the USAA Precious Metals Fund was named the “Fund of the Decade” for the ten-year period ending 2009. The USAA Precious Metals and Minerals Fund focused on selection of gold mining securities with a relative value ranking adjusting for risk based on factors including asset quality, management quality, and balance sheet quality. Dan holds an MBA from Texas Christian University, Neeley School of Business and is a CFA charterholder.

“I am very excited to be able to provide my experience and guidance to the Signature Resources team as they work to advance the Lingman Lake property from an attractive under-explored prospect through its life cycle and achieving its ultimate potential for shareholders. The significant historical data from prior work on the property does provide a glimpse into the potential for this property.”
J. Dan Denbow, CFA – Advisory Board
 
“We have known Dan Denbow for a number of years now and have always appreciated his strategic guidance and his strict adherence to the highest standards of corporate governance. We are honoured to have such an experienced finance professional join our team as an advisor to the board of directors and management.”
Robert Vallis - President & CEO

Stock Options
The Company has also granted 200,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Denbow as a result of his appointed. The options shall have an exercise price of $0.11, expire five years from the date of issuance, and shall vest 25% immediately, and 12.5% ever six months thereafter through to the third anniversary.

About Signature
The Lingman Lake gold property consists of 622 staked claims, four free hold full patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims totaling approximately 12,148 hectares. The property hosts an historical estimate of 234,684 oz of gold* (1,063,904 tonnes grading 6.86 g/t with 2.73 gpt cut-off) and includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-meter shaft, and 3-levels at 46-meters, 84-meters and 122-meters depths.

