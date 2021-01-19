 

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Appoints Bryan Wahl, MD, JD as General Counsel

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 14:30  |  41   |   |   

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and deliver breakthrough treatments to transform the lives of patients with common and poorly treated diseases, starting with the eye, today announced the appointment of Bryan Wahl, MD, JD to the position of General Counsel. Dr. Wahl brings over 15 years of broad legal experience, including significant intellectual property (IP), corporate, and transactional expertise, to the position. In this role, he will provide strategic direction as Tarsus expands its innovative product pipeline, beginning with TP-03 for the potential treatment of Demodex blepharitis.

Most recently, Dr. Wahl was a Partner at Knobbe Martens LLP in Orange County, where he focused on intellectual property protection, infringement studies, and due diligence for financings and strategic transactions, specifically with respect to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. In this role, Dr. Wahl counseled clients from the pre-Series A stage through exit, including Tarsus, which has been one of his clients since shortly after it was founded. Dr. Wahl has received numerous accolades and recognition for his work at the firm. In addition to his law practice, Dr. Wahl has practiced inpatient internal medicine since 2002, most recently as a per diem hospitalist with Kaiser Permanente, caring for patients both on hospital wards and in the ICU.

“Since its founding, Tarsus has pursued meaningful innovation to address unmet patient needs,” said Bobak Azamian, MD, PhD, CEO, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “As we continue to make our vision a reality, we are thrilled to welcome Bryan in the role of General Counsel. His unique combination of legal and medical expertise and breadth of corporate legal experience in strategic transactions and intellectual property will be invaluable to our leadership team as we discover and develop transformational new assets, both in eye care and other therapeutic areas.”

Prior to joining Knobbe Martens, Dr. Wahl entered medical school after one undergraduate year, and received his medical degree with honors from the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine in 1999. He completed an internal medicine residency in the UCLA-affiliated Cedars-Sinai Medical Center program in Los Angeles in 2002, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. Dr. Wahl earned his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law in 2005. In law school, he received three American Jurisprudence Awards, two Prosser Awards, and the Barbee Fellowship, researching conflicts of interest of hospital institutional review boards, and was a summer extern for the Honorable Ronald T.Y. Moon, Chief Justice of the Hawaii Supreme Court.

Seite 1 von 3


Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Appoints Bryan Wahl, MD, JD as General Counsel IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and deliver breakthrough treatments to transform the lives of patients with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
Plug Power Welcomes Ole Hoefelmann as General Manager of Electrolyzer Business
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Appoints Dianne Whitfield as Chief Human Resources Officer
05.01.21
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at the 2021 ICR Virtual Conference