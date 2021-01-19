Meten EdtechX Establishes TikTok Multi-Channel Network to Address Digital Education Market

Likeshuo, the online ELT platform incubated by Meten EdtechX, established the TikTok MCN in August 8, 2020 and has been providing internet celebrity ELT short videos on TikTok since August 8, 2020, which has engaged over 200 internet celebrities to record short videos and has over 300 million cumulative views as of January 2021. Meten EdtechX is committed to enhance its brand awareness on TikTok multi-dimensionally by leveraging the Company’s foreign teacher resources, and providing ELT vertical video content with multiple accounts and through multi-channel marketing.

TikTok short videos attract tremendous traffic efficiently with low customer acquisition costs, which enables the Company to increase its brand awareness and becomes a new growth point of the Company. TikTok’s large and growing monthly active user base (MAU) is likely to provide Likeshuo with additional opportunities for brand exposure. Compared with the traditional marketing approaches, such as advertisements, the experiential marketing nature of video content makes it more compatible with the long conversion chain of decision-making products such as education. Using the front-end traffic from TikTok as a channel for brand building and communication, short videos as an emerging traffic dividend can help Likeshuo gain a large number of customers in a short period of time.

About Meten EdtechX

Meten EdtechX is a leading ELT service provider in China, delivering English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. Through a sophisticated digital platform and nationwide network of learning centers, the Company provides its services under three industry-leading brands: Meten (adult and junior ELT services), ABC (primarily junior ELT services) and Likeshuo (online ELT). It offers superior teaching quality and student satisfaction, which are underpinned by cutting edge technology deployed across its business, including AI-driven centralized teaching and management systems that record and analyze learning processes in real time.