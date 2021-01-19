 

LINKBANK Deploys Cutting Edge Disinfection Technology

LINKBANK announces that is has deployed cutting edge AIRPHX complete indoor disinfection (CID) technology throughout its network of Solution Centers.

AIRPHX provides proven continuous air and surface disinfection products that have been lab and field tested showing substantial reductions of bacteria and viruses in industries including health care, college athletics, schools and hotels/hospitality. The LINKBANK installations will be the first system-wide deployment of AIRPHX technology in the banking industry.

“LINKBANK is focused on providing a safe and healthy environment for our colleagues and valued clients, and AIRPHX technology has been proven effective in reducing infection risk in active client environments,” said Brent Smith, President, LINKBANK. “We validated AIRPHX technology in the Camp Hill Solution Center, achieving over 93% reductions in airborne and surface organisms during an 18 day pilot program throughout the lobby and office area on the first floor.”

AIRPHX owns and markets a proprietary disinfection technology that is scalable to treat large spaces on a cost effective basis. LINKBANK has deployed wall-mounted CID 75K units in each of its three Solution Centers, each of which has been validated to treat 75 thousand cubic feet of air or 7,500 square feet of space. “We have several large Pennsylvania organizations deploying AIRPHX technology to protect athletes, patients and staff ranging in size from health care clinics, to hospitals, to a full-size indoor football field,” said Jeff Kilduff, Chief Operating Officer, AIRPHX. “As a ground-breaking innovator in community banking, LINKBANK is a perfect partner for our initial network-wide installation of AIRPHX technology.” As the U.S. economy comes back on-line, AIRPHX is viewed as a key component in reopening facilities to in-person banking services.

About LINKBANK

LINKBANK is the subsidiary of LINKBANCORP, Inc., formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. LINKBANK is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofit and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania. At September 30, 2020, LINKBANK had approximately $368.6 million in total assets. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded over the counter (OTC Pink) under the symbol “LNKB.” To learn more visit: LINKBANK.com.

About AIRPHX

AIRPHX is a private McLean, Virginia based technology company that developed and provides proprietary complete indoor disinfection products. AIRPHX technology is protected by issued and pending patents and trade secrets, and has been successfully deployed in restaurants, hotels, major universities, hospitals, casinos and secure government facilities. AIRPHX technology has been validated as effective through lab testing, field testing and actual clinical data derived from hospital/health care installations. To learn more visit: AIRPHX.com.



