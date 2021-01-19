Fiserv Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

“The creation of these roles underscores our commitment to accelerating our digital and data strategies, elevating and expanding our focus on corporate social responsibility, and delivering targeted innovation to create differentiated value for our clients and shareholders,” said Frank J. Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “Byron and Neil are both proven leaders with decades of experience in financial services and technology in their respective areas. These new appointments demonstrate the strength of our people platform and the depth of talent at Fiserv.”

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced executive leadership appointments for two newly created positions, capitalizing on its internal leadership talent and building on its commitment to continuous innovation and to delivering value for clients and other stakeholders.

Both Vielehr and Wilcox will report directly to Bisignano. The appointments are effective immediately.

About Byron Vielehr

Vielehr joined Fiserv in 2013 and has served in leadership roles including Chief Administrative Officer and Head of Payments and Digital Solutions. Prior to joining Fiserv, he served in senior executive roles at Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), including President of North America and President of D&B International, where he was responsible for all D&B businesses outside of North America and global operations. Previously, Vielehr served as President and COO of Northstar Systems, CIO and Head of eCommerce of Merrill Lynch Private Client and Merrill Lynch Asset Management, as well as in senior executive roles at Strong Capital Management, Thrivent and SST Inc.

Vielehr received his undergraduate degree from Drexel University, attended The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and received an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Neil Wilcox

Wilcox joined Fiserv in September 2020 and has served as the company’s Chief of Staff for the Office of the CEO. Prior to joining Fiserv, Wilcox worked at USAA, where he served as interim General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, and Senior Vice President, Enterprise Shared Services Counsel. Previously, Wilcox was Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel at First Data. He has also held division general counsel and senior compliance roles with J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. and Marsh & McLennan. He currently serves on the board of the Minority Corporate Counsel Association and is a member of the Executive Leadership Council.

Wilcox received his undergraduate degree from Duke University and his Juris Doctor degree from the Georgetown University Law Center.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the FORTUNE 500, and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

