 

Fiserv Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 14:45  |  36   |   |   

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced executive leadership appointments for two newly created positions, capitalizing on its internal leadership talent and building on its commitment to continuous innovation and to delivering value for clients and other stakeholders.

  • Byron Vielehr, Head of Payments and Digital Solutions at Fiserv, has been appointed Chief Digital and Data Officer. Vielehr will lead integrated digital and data strategic growth initiatives across Fiserv. He brings deep experience in global operations, including the management of multiple Fiserv lines of business, and a keen understanding of digital, data and technology at scale to this new role. Vielehr will drive the execution and delivery of new digital capabilities and future data, analytics and fraud solutions.
  • Neil Wilcox, Chief of Staff at Fiserv, has been appointed Head of Corporate Social Responsibility. Wilcox will lead the company’s expanded focus on corporate citizenship and social responsibility, including strategies to build upon its success in community and non-profit engagement, diversity and inclusion, and global philanthropy and volunteerism. He will oversee sustainability commitments for the organization, as well as help govern and measure the impact of these initiatives and their value to the business and key stakeholders.

“The creation of these roles underscores our commitment to accelerating our digital and data strategies, elevating and expanding our focus on corporate social responsibility, and delivering targeted innovation to create differentiated value for our clients and shareholders,” said Frank J. Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “Byron and Neil are both proven leaders with decades of experience in financial services and technology in their respective areas. These new appointments demonstrate the strength of our people platform and the depth of talent at Fiserv.”

Both Vielehr and Wilcox will report directly to Bisignano. The appointments are effective immediately.

About Byron Vielehr

Vielehr joined Fiserv in 2013 and has served in leadership roles including Chief Administrative Officer and Head of Payments and Digital Solutions. Prior to joining Fiserv, he served in senior executive roles at Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), including President of North America and President of D&B International, where he was responsible for all D&B businesses outside of North America and global operations. Previously, Vielehr served as President and COO of Northstar Systems, CIO and Head of eCommerce of Merrill Lynch Private Client and Merrill Lynch Asset Management, as well as in senior executive roles at Strong Capital Management, Thrivent and SST Inc.

Vielehr received his undergraduate degree from Drexel University, attended The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and received an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Neil Wilcox

Wilcox joined Fiserv in September 2020 and has served as the company’s Chief of Staff for the Office of the CEO. Prior to joining Fiserv, Wilcox worked at USAA, where he served as interim General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, and Senior Vice President, Enterprise Shared Services Counsel. Previously, Wilcox was Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel at First Data. He has also held division general counsel and senior compliance roles with J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. and Marsh & McLennan. He currently serves on the board of the Minority Corporate Counsel Association and is a member of the Executive Leadership Council.

Wilcox received his undergraduate degree from Duke University and his Juris Doctor degree from the Georgetown University Law Center.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the FORTUNE 500, and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

Fiserv Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fiserv Announces Executive Leadership Appointments Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced executive leadership appointments for two newly created positions, capitalizing on its internal leadership talent and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Séché to Strengthen Its Positions in South Africa With the Acquisition of Spill Tech
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
CARMAT: 2021 Financial Calendar
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area ...
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. on Behalf of CBAK ...
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 02/21
11.01.21
Financial Institutions Can Streamline New Round of PPP Lending with Fiserv
11.01.21
Fiserv Expands Surcharge-free MoneyPass ATM Network to Capital One Customers

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
48
Jefferies & Company Inc. stuft Fiserv Inc auf buy