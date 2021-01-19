RideShare Rental, Inc. (formerly YayYo, Inc.) Announces Preliminary Results for Fourth Quarter of 2020 and Fiscal Year 2020

Total net revenue of approximately $8 million for fiscal 2020, which is an increase of approximately 11% compared to fiscal 2019, despite the drop in revenues in the second quarter caused by COVID-19 shutdowns;

Total net revenue of approximately $2.3 million for Q4 2020, which is an increase of approximately 30% compared to Q4 2019;

Gross profit percentage increased to approximately 34% for Q4 2020 and approximately 30% for fiscal 2020;

Q4 revenue was the highest quarterly revenue in company history; and

The Company’s vehicle rental operations, including its electric vehicles (EV) operations (excluding corporate overhead), were profitable in Q4 2020, continuing the trend from Q3 2020.



Fourth quarter achievements:

Consistent with Q4 revenue being the highest quarterly revenue in Company history, the fourth quarter saw the highest number of vehicles rented from the Company to date;

We launched a new car-sharing Program;

We deployed 40 EV cars in Los Angeles;

We launched our entrance in the last-mile logistics space by deploying our first 28 transit high-roof top cargo vans, and have realized a 100% utilization rate; and

We increased our line of credit with ACME Auto Leasing by an additional $1,000,000.



"I'm incredibly proud to share our record-breaking results for both the fourth quarter of 2020 and fiscal 2020, which reflect the strength of our platforms and our team members' unwavering commitment to deliver a great experience to our drivers, clients and partners," said Ramy El-Batrawi, the Company's chief executive officer. "The long-term investments we have made in our people and both existing and new platforms and our flexibility to quickly shift when needed have been instrumental to our overall success. This has allowed us to become more diverse and therefore increase our revenues. For example, we were able to adapt to rapidly changing market conditions in the way we pivoted to the delivery gig industry, a sector which experienced increased activity throughout the COVID-19 shutdown, enabling us to capture additional market share. While I'm quite pleased about our fourth quarter performance, I believe our innovative culture will allow us to capitalize on the significant opportunities that lie ahead, including but not limited to deepening our entry into the EV space."