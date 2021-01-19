 

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE       19 January 2021 at 3:50 pm

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 18 January 2021 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 4.99% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		0.02% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		5.01% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305   Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		  Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument 		Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement 		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025) N/A N/A Physical Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
      SUBTOTAL B Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


Disclaimer

