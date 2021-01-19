DSS Expands Nutraceutical Product Lines through Impact BioMedical’s Investment in Nano Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturer Nano9

“Impact BioMedical’s investment in Nano9 will enable us to add multiple private-labeled nutraceutical product lines to our RBC Life and HWH World subsidiaries,” stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “We expect Nano9’s nutraceutical delivery technology to greatly strengthen the competitive advantage of our growing direct marketing distributor network, both in the U.S. and across Asia. Our direct selling segment was a key driver of revenue growth for DSS in 2020, and we expect this trend to accelerate in 2021 and beyond.”

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary Impact BioMedical, Inc. (“Impact BioMedical”) entered into an investment and distribution agreement with Nano9 Labs, LLC (“Nano9”), an R&D and contract manufacturing company specializing in the development of nano-sized nutraceutical products and ingredients.

“Nano9 is very excited about the newly formed relationship with Impact BioMedical," said founder Dr. Tracy Gibbs. “Our technology and product lines are growing fast in the U.S. With this new partnership, we can now grow and expand the benefits of nano technology in Asian markets as well.”

Nano9’s proprietary three-stage process enables the creation of nano particles out of ingredients that traditionally have low to no bioavailability.

“We believe our technology represents a paradigm shift in delivery technology for the nutraceutical industry. By using nano technology, we can change the way nutrients are delivered to our cells by dramatically increasing the bioavailability of ingredients while simultaneously increasing efficacy,” added Dr. Gibbs.

“Combining innovative nutraceutical products with our established direct selling infrastructure affords us the opportunity to rapidly monetize this investment, while the addition of multiple new product lines further strengthens the overall value of Impact BioMedical,” commented Jason Grady, COO of DSS.

Founded in 2018, and after two years of improving its technology, Nano9 launched its first product to market in the spring of 2020. Currently Nano9 produces products for 16 companies in four countries.

The U.S. nutraceutical market was worth approximately $71 billion in 2017 and is forecasted to reach $133 billion by 2025, according to Statista. Globally, the nutraceutical market is growing at a 7.8% CAGR and is expected to reach $336 billion by 2023, according to BCC Research.