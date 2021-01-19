 

DSS Expands Nutraceutical Product Lines through Impact BioMedical’s Investment in Nano Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturer Nano9

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 14:45  |  47   |   |   

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary Impact BioMedical, Inc. (“Impact BioMedical”) entered into an investment and distribution agreement with Nano9 Labs, LLC (“Nano9”), an R&D and contract manufacturing company specializing in the development of nano-sized nutraceutical products and ingredients.

“Impact BioMedical’s investment in Nano9 will enable us to add multiple private-labeled nutraceutical product lines to our RBC Life and HWH World subsidiaries,” stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “We expect Nano9’s nutraceutical delivery technology to greatly strengthen the competitive advantage of our growing direct marketing distributor network, both in the U.S. and across Asia. Our direct selling segment was a key driver of revenue growth for DSS in 2020, and we expect this trend to accelerate in 2021 and beyond.”

“Nano9 is very excited about the newly formed relationship with Impact BioMedical," said founder Dr. Tracy Gibbs. “Our technology and product lines are growing fast in the U.S. With this new partnership, we can now grow and expand the benefits of nano technology in Asian markets as well.”

Nano9’s proprietary three-stage process enables the creation of nano particles out of ingredients that traditionally have low to no bioavailability.

“We believe our technology represents a paradigm shift in delivery technology for the nutraceutical industry. By using nano technology, we can change the way nutrients are delivered to our cells by dramatically increasing the bioavailability of ingredients while simultaneously increasing efficacy,” added Dr. Gibbs.

“Combining innovative nutraceutical products with our established direct selling infrastructure affords us the opportunity to rapidly monetize this investment, while the addition of multiple new product lines further strengthens the overall value of Impact BioMedical,” commented Jason Grady, COO of DSS.

Founded in 2018, and after two years of improving its technology, Nano9 launched its first product to market in the spring of 2020. Currently Nano9 produces products for 16 companies in four countries.

The U.S. nutraceutical market was worth approximately $71 billion in 2017 and is forecasted to reach $133 billion by 2025, according to Statista. Globally, the nutraceutical market is growing at a 7.8% CAGR and is expected to reach $336 billion by 2023, according to BCC Research.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSS Expands Nutraceutical Product Lines through Impact BioMedical’s Investment in Nano Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturer Nano9 ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
Plug Power Welcomes Ole Hoefelmann as General Manager of Electrolyzer Business
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board