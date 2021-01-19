Water Ways Signs a CAD$1.3 Million Irrigation Project in Central Asia

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) ("WWT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the signing, effective January 13, 2021, of a large scale irrigation project in Uzbekistan. The value of the project (aggregate revenue to the Company) is CAD $1,300,000. The project servicing a field of several crops including: 250 hectare of carrots, potatoes and corn and a 40 hectare almond grove, will be irrigated using the Company’s drip irrigation technology. Operation of the system will start in the next season with agronomic and technical assistance from WWT, to help the local farm in utilizing the new system and implementing agro-technical practices to improve the yield and output of the farm. Water Ways expects to recognize revenue from the project within the first 6 months of 2021.