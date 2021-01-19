 

Iovance Biotherapeutics to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 14:56  |  50   |   |   

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies, today announced that senior leadership plans to present at the following virtual healthcare conferences:

  • B. Riley Oncology Investor Conference
    Date/Time: Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET
    The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Iovance website at http://ir.iovance.com.
  • Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Oncology Days
    Date/Time: Thursday, February 11, at 12:00 p.m. ET
    The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Iovance website at http://ir.iovance.com.
  • 7th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360° Conference - Event Information
    Panel Title: Biotech CEO Leadership on the Business and Science of Cell and Gene Therapy
    Date/Time: Tuesday, February 23, at 11:10 a.m. ET

    Presentation Title: Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte Cell Therapy for Treatment of Solid Tumors
    Date/Time: Tuesday, February 23, at 1:45 p.m. ET

About Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics aims to improve patient care by making T cell-based immunotherapies broadly accessible for the treatment of patients with solid tumors and blood cancers. Tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy uses a patient’s own immune cells to attack cancer. TIL cells are extracted from a patient’s own tumor tissue, expanded through a proprietary process, and infused back into the patient. Upon infusion, TIL reach tumor tissue, where they attack cancer cells. The company has completed dosing in the pivotal study in patients with metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer. In addition, the company’s TIL therapy is being investigated for the treatment of patients with locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancers including head and neck and non-small cell lung cancer. A clinical study to investigate Iovance T cell therapy for blood cancers called peripheral blood lymphocyte (PBL) therapy is open to enrollment. For more information, please visit www.iovance.com.

