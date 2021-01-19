 

PureK Holdings Corp’s Leading All-Natural PureKana Brand Now Available at CBD Emporium

CBD Leader PureKana Accelerates Its Omni-Channel Footprint in the Plant-Based Wellness Category

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureK Holdings Corp‎. (the "Company,” or “PureK”) (TSX Venture: PKAN), along with its majority-owned CBD subsidiary company, PureKana LLC, (“PureKana”), is pleased to announce that its leading all-natural CBD brand, PureKana, will be distributed both online and in stores at CBD Emporium, an upscale retail specialty CBD chain with 25 locations throughout the United States.

PureKana’s industry-leading portfolio, including its flavored pure hemp-derived CBD oils, sleep aids, immunity boosts, vegan CBD-infused gummies, soothing CBD-infused topical creams, and always perfectly dosed CBD capsules, among others, will be stocked at all CBD Emporium locations and on the company’s website, at www.cbdemporium.com. Customers can consult with CBD Emporium’s experienced and knowledgeable sales associates to find the right solutions that fit their wellness needs.

“CBD Emporium and PureKana share a core value of educating consumers about the benefits of plant-based wellness,” said Kathy Casey, CEO of PureK. “Their highly trained retail sales associates enable customers to make an informed decision in an often-confusing CBD category. As a top 10 brand in the category, we are thrilled to have our brand connected to this premium retail shopping experience.”

“Since its inception, PureKana has provided the highest quality hemp CBD products on the market,” said Andrew Young, Vice President of Product Management and Vendor Relations at CBD Emporium. “Their dedication to quality and purity has helped pioneer high-quality hemp CBD-based products in the marketplace. Their wide variety of products in various forms and flavors will allow CBD Emporium clients to find just the product that is right for them. By adding PureKana to the CBD Emporium family we feel confident together we will continue to be able to provide the best information and education and to assist our clients to live a better life and improve their health and wellness through CBD.”

“Our customers want PureKana products in our stores, and it’s a true privilege for CBD Emporium to play a role with their growing company,” said John Flanders, CEO of CBD Emporium.

Customers can find the CBD Emporium location closest to them by visiting the Store Locator on the company’s website, at www.cbdemporium.com/pages/our-locations.

