Infosys Builds applied AI Cloud, Part of Infosys Cobalt, to Democratize AI Within its Workforce and Expand Ability to Drive AI-driven Transformation for Enterprises

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader innext-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch ofan Infosys Cobalt offering - its applied AI cloud, built on NVIDIA DGX (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nvidia.com%2Fen-us%2Fdata-center%2Fdgx-a100%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7C847d35a2fbed4fb4b6ac08d893a781b5%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637421694935126937%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=oisUSOgzsBMApDpLWkjb8xTEsciBOUK6yxKMWPHeoog%3D&reserved=0) TM (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nvidia.com%2Fen-us%2Fdata-center%2Fdgx-a100%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7C847d35a2fbed4fb4b6ac08d893a781b5%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637421694935136933%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=sMdlSfkZXUgaI7SqTSjon5K%2B88%2Bevt9lwCbWiq8dz0M%3D&reserved=0) A100 systems (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nvidia.com%2Fen-us%2Fdata-center%2Fdgx-a100%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7C847d35a2fbed4fb4b6ac08d893a781b5%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637421694935136933%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=sMdlSfkZXUgaI7SqTSjon5K%2B88%2Bevt9lwCbWiq8dz0M%3D&reserved=0) , the universal system for all AI workloads, offering unprecedentedcompute density, performance, and flexibility. The powerful new Infosys appliedAI cloud will be an AI center of excellence for the company, enabling developersand project teams at Infosys to quickly and easily access AI hardware andsoftware stacks, across both private and public clouds, to build contextualizedservices that deliver AI-first business processes for enterprises. NVIDIA DGXA100 systems will provide the infrastructure and the advanced compute powerneeded for over 100 project teams to run machine learning and deep learningoperations, simultaneously. NVIDIA Multi-Instance GPU (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nvidia.com%2Fen-us%2Ftechnologies%2Fmulti-instance-gpu%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7C847d35a2fbed4fb4b6ac08d893a781b5%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C6374216949351

Infosys Builds applied AI Cloud, Part of Infosys Cobalt, to Democratize AI Within its Workforce and Expand Ability to Drive AI-driven Transformation for Enterprises

