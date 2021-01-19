 

Infosys Builds applied AI Cloud, Part of Infosys Cobalt, to Democratize AI Within its Workforce and Expand Ability to Drive AI-driven Transformation for Enterprises

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
19.01.2021, 15:15  |  49   |   |   

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Powered by NVIDIA DGX A100 systems, the
applied AI cloud will provide Infosys employees simple and fast access to AI
infrastructure

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of
an Infosys Cobalt offering - its applied AI cloud, built on NVIDIA DGX (https://
apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nvidia.com%2Fen-us
%2Fdata-center%2Fdgx-a100%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7C847d3
5a2fbed4fb4b6ac08d893a781b5%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C6374216
94935126937%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6
Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=oisUSOgzsBMApDpLWkjb8xTEsciBOUK6yxKMWPHeoog%
3D&reserved=0) TM (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%
2F%2Fwww.nvidia.com%2Fen-us%2Fdata-center%2Fdgx-a100%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.si
ngh10%40infosys.com%7C847d35a2fbed4fb4b6ac08d893a781b5%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe7
64cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637421694935136933%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwM
DAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=sMdlSfkZXUgaI7SqT
Sjon5K%2B88%2Bevt9lwCbWiq8dz0M%3D&reserved=0) A100 systems (https://apc01.safeli
nks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nvidia.com%2Fen-us%2Fdata-cent
er%2Fdgx-a100%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7C847d35a2fbed4fb4b
6ac08d893a781b5%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637421694935136933%
7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJX
VCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=sMdlSfkZXUgaI7SqTSjon5K%2B88%2Bevt9lwCbWiq8dz0M%3D&reser
ved=0) , the universal system for all AI workloads, offering unprecedented
compute density, performance, and flexibility. The powerful new Infosys applied
AI cloud will be an AI center of excellence for the company, enabling developers
and project teams at Infosys to quickly and easily access AI hardware and
software stacks, across both private and public clouds, to build contextualized
services that deliver AI-first business processes for enterprises. NVIDIA DGX
A100 systems will provide the infrastructure and the advanced compute power
needed for over 100 project teams to run machine learning and deep learning
operations, simultaneously. NVIDIA Multi-Instance GPU (https://apc01.safelinks.p
rotection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nvidia.com%2Fen-us%2Ftechnologies%2
Fmulti-instance-gpu%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7C847d35a2fbe
d4fb4b6ac08d893a781b5%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C6374216949351
Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Infosys Builds applied AI Cloud, Part of Infosys Cobalt, to Democratize AI Within its Workforce and Expand Ability to Drive AI-driven Transformation for Enterprises Powered by NVIDIA DGX A100 systems, the applied AI cloud will provide Infosys employees simple and fast access to AI infrastructure Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Steigenberger investiert in China (FOTO)
Kurzarbeit: Achtung vor Steuernachzahlung (FOTO)
Jetzt erst recht! Krisensichere Investition in Gold
Veganer Fischersatz, pflanzliche Milchalternativen oder Fleisch aus Zellkulturen? / BVE und ...
Grifols beginnt klinische Studie mit einer neuen Behandlung, die eine sofortige Immunität ...
264 Firmen unterzeichnen Offenen Brief der GZ Goldschmiede Zeitung an Bundeskanzlerin Dr. Angela ...
Brauereien mit Absatzverlusten in historischen Dimensionen / Branchenumfrage des Brauer-Bundes zu ...
Dachdeckerhandwerk: Harten Lockdown gemeinsam verhindern / Gemeinsames Statement des ZVDH und der IG BAU / Baustellen ...
EANS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom Group erhielt den Zuschlag für den technischen Betrieb der Mautsysteme in ...
Hollywood Goes Germany: Wie der Eintritt neuer Streaming-Dienste den Wettbewerb um Zuschauer weiter verschärft
Titel
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
WAZ: Georg Haub zieht Antrag auf Todeserklärung für Bruder Karl-Erivan Haub zurück
Steigenberger investiert in China (FOTO)
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT
NABU: Nord Stream 2 - unnötige Energie-Infrastruktur und klimapolitisch gefährlich / ...(1) 
Kurzarbeit: Achtung vor Steuernachzahlung (FOTO)
Die neue Abarth 595 Range - Leistung und Stil im Namen des Skorpions (FOTO)
Josip Heit: G999 Blockchain - Gold Standard Group pianifica l'IPO nel 2021
Abgasskandal: Ex-Audi-Chef Stadler sagt vor Gericht aus: Tarnen und Täuschen war lange Teil einer ...
Aktien im Bullenmarkt, Marktkommentar von Werner Rüppel
Titel
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Stefan Weingarten: Corona-Regelungen in Bayern sind eine Farce!
Studie: Geplante Pflegereform könnte die Zahl der Sozialhilfeempfänger um ein Drittel senken
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
Ripple ist erledigt / Kommentar zu Kryptowährungen von Björn Godenrath
Berufsbildung schafft Chancen: KfW unterstützt syrische Flüchtlingskinder und heimische Bevölkerung in aufnehmenden ...
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
WAZ: Georg Haub zieht Antrag auf Todeserklärung für Bruder Karl-Erivan Haub zurück
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:28 Uhr
Medigus Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option
15:28 Uhr
Verbessertes Mapping des Koronarvenensinus: 2-French-Elektrophysiologie-Katheter kommt in Europa auf den Markt
15:27 Uhr
Ranghoher Republikaner McConnell geht mit Biden in die Kirche
15:27 Uhr
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
15:26 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Griechenland will Hoheitsgewässer im Ionischen Meer ausdehnen
15:23 Uhr
WDH/ROUNDUP: Bundesarbeitsministerium plant Homeoffice-Pflicht für Firmen
15:20 Uhr
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
15:19 Uhr
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 19.01.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
15:19 Uhr
Milliardenübernahme: Lumentum will sich Laserhersteller Coherent schnappen
15:19 Uhr
Mission Produce Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results