Infosys Builds applied AI Cloud, Part of Infosys Cobalt, to Democratize AI Within its Workforce and Expand Ability to Drive AI-driven Transformation for Enterprises
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 19.01.2021, 15:15 | 49 | 0 |
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Powered by NVIDIA DGX A100 systems, the
applied AI cloud will provide Infosys employees simple and fast access to AI
infrastructure
applied AI cloud will provide Infosys employees simple and fast access to AI
infrastructure
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of
an Infosys Cobalt offering - its applied AI cloud, built on NVIDIA DGX (https://
apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nvidia.com%2Fen-us
%2Fdata-center%2Fdgx-a100%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7C847d3
5a2fbed4fb4b6ac08d893a781b5%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C6374216
94935126937%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6
Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=oisUSOgzsBMApDpLWkjb8xTEsciBOUK6yxKMWPHeoog%
3D&reserved=0) TM (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%
2F%2Fwww.nvidia.com%2Fen-us%2Fdata-center%2Fdgx-a100%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.si
ngh10%40infosys.com%7C847d35a2fbed4fb4b6ac08d893a781b5%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe7
64cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637421694935136933%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwM
DAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=sMdlSfkZXUgaI7SqT
Sjon5K%2B88%2Bevt9lwCbWiq8dz0M%3D&reserved=0) A100 systems (https://apc01.safeli
nks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nvidia.com%2Fen-us%2Fdata-cent
er%2Fdgx-a100%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7C847d35a2fbed4fb4b
6ac08d893a781b5%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637421694935136933%
7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJX
VCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=sMdlSfkZXUgaI7SqTSjon5K%2B88%2Bevt9lwCbWiq8dz0M%3D&reser
ved=0) , the universal system for all AI workloads, offering unprecedented
compute density, performance, and flexibility. The powerful new Infosys applied
AI cloud will be an AI center of excellence for the company, enabling developers
and project teams at Infosys to quickly and easily access AI hardware and
software stacks, across both private and public clouds, to build contextualized
services that deliver AI-first business processes for enterprises. NVIDIA DGX
A100 systems will provide the infrastructure and the advanced compute power
needed for over 100 project teams to run machine learning and deep learning
operations, simultaneously. NVIDIA Multi-Instance GPU (https://apc01.safelinks.p
rotection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nvidia.com%2Fen-us%2Ftechnologies%2
Fmulti-instance-gpu%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7C847d35a2fbe
d4fb4b6ac08d893a781b5%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C6374216949351
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of
an Infosys Cobalt offering - its applied AI cloud, built on NVIDIA DGX (https://
apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nvidia.com%2Fen-us
%2Fdata-center%2Fdgx-a100%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7C847d3
5a2fbed4fb4b6ac08d893a781b5%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C6374216
94935126937%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6
Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=oisUSOgzsBMApDpLWkjb8xTEsciBOUK6yxKMWPHeoog%
3D&reserved=0) TM (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%
2F%2Fwww.nvidia.com%2Fen-us%2Fdata-center%2Fdgx-a100%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.si
ngh10%40infosys.com%7C847d35a2fbed4fb4b6ac08d893a781b5%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe7
64cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637421694935136933%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwM
DAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=sMdlSfkZXUgaI7SqT
Sjon5K%2B88%2Bevt9lwCbWiq8dz0M%3D&reserved=0) A100 systems (https://apc01.safeli
nks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nvidia.com%2Fen-us%2Fdata-cent
er%2Fdgx-a100%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7C847d35a2fbed4fb4b
6ac08d893a781b5%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637421694935136933%
7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJX
VCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=sMdlSfkZXUgaI7SqTSjon5K%2B88%2Bevt9lwCbWiq8dz0M%3D&reser
ved=0) , the universal system for all AI workloads, offering unprecedented
compute density, performance, and flexibility. The powerful new Infosys applied
AI cloud will be an AI center of excellence for the company, enabling developers
and project teams at Infosys to quickly and easily access AI hardware and
software stacks, across both private and public clouds, to build contextualized
services that deliver AI-first business processes for enterprises. NVIDIA DGX
A100 systems will provide the infrastructure and the advanced compute power
needed for over 100 project teams to run machine learning and deep learning
operations, simultaneously. NVIDIA Multi-Instance GPU (https://apc01.safelinks.p
rotection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nvidia.com%2Fen-us%2Ftechnologies%2
Fmulti-instance-gpu%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7C847d35a2fbe
d4fb4b6ac08d893a781b5%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C6374216949351
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0