 

Antisense oligonucleotide candidate derived from Secarna Pharmaceuticals' LNAplusTM platform has entered pre-clinical safety trials for the treatment of elevated blood lipids

Antisense oligonucleotide candidate derived from Secarna Pharmaceuticals' LNAplusTM platform has entered pre-clinical safety trials for the treatment of elevated blood lipids

Antisense oligonucleotide candidate derived from Secarna Pharmaceuticals' LNAplusTM platform has entered pre-clinical safety trials for the treatment of elevated blood lipids

  • Secarna's partner Lipigon has selected an LNAplusTM ASO candidate targeting ANGPTL4, called Lipisense, which has shown unique efficacy in reducing lipid triglycerides in experimental disease models and is now entering pre-clinical safety development
  • High levels of plasma lipids triglycerides are associated with a plethora of lipid-related diseases with yet unmet clinical treatment needs

Munich/Martinsried, Germany, January 19, 2021 - Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG ("Secarna"), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of next generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies to address challenging or previously undruggable targets via its LNAplusTM platform, today announced that the company's partner Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB has selected a candidate drug (Lipisense) to treat elevated levels of plasma lipid triglycerides. The candidate is being developed for patients suffering from severe hypertriglyceridemia as well as the rare disease Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS), diseases that may lead to painful and potentially life-threatening syndrome acute pancreatitis.

Lipisense, an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) which has been developed with Secarna's proprietary LNAplusTM platform, is a first-in-class treatment with a novel mechanism of action central for the regulation of plasma triglycerides and other plasma lipids. The drug candidate hinders the cellular production of ANGPTL4, a protein that has a direct role in lipid metabolism by blocking the clearance of triglycerides. The protein has been associated with tumour progression and has shown a strong genetical validation and correlation with harmful plasma lipids and the associated diseases. By hindering the production of ANGPTL4 in the liver by specifically targeting its protein-coding RNA, Lipisense has great potential for the treatment of lipid-related diseases.

